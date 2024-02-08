Atlantic Pacific International Rescue Opening at Royal Docks February 9th 11 am

New lifesaving skills training centre in Newham, open house and fundraiser

LONDON, ON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Pacific International Rescue ("AP"), with help from Newham Council, The Royal Docks Team, The Mayor of London, Crowdfund London and FM Conways, is delighted to open its training centre in Royal Docks February 9th at 11 am .

11:00: Arrival

11:10: Welcome and speeches

11:30: Ceremoney

11:45 - 14:00: Boat rides, CPR, information sessions.

There will also be:

Short boat rides around the Dock* in our new search and rescue training boat

Drop in sessions on how to give effective CPR

AP staff available to talk about all our projects and programmes from search and rescue courses, to building lifesaving assets out of recycled plastic.

Since 2019, Atlantic Pacific has been developing a training centre in Royal Docks London. At the event, guests will hear from Atlantic Pacific about the project and plans for the future. Atlantic Pacific International Rescue is dedicated to enhancing safety and empowering individuals within the Newham local community. Our new training facility marks a substantial investment in the Royal Docks area, and we are excited about the positive impact it will have on the local and wider Londan community.as from our delivery partners on the value of this training centre to the local community, nationally and globally!

Atlantic Pacific combats global drowning rates by:

Training humanitarians to do Search & Rescue work in areas of need all over the world, including in the ongoing drowning crisis in the Mediterranean Sea.

Providing assets and equipment to under-served communities. Our first lifeboat station was deployed to northern Japan in 2016 to help with tsunami recovery and disaster recovery.

in 2016 to help with tsunami recovery and disaster recovery. Creating educational materials for schools and young people on sea safety and drowning prevention, in Japan and the UK

and the UK Offering an entry-level, RYA-accredited course from the Royal Docks where anyone can learn to drive a powerboat safely.

In Newham, since 2022 Atlantic Pacific:

Have engaged with over 1000 local primary school children, promoting sea safety, and what you should do if you get in trouble in water.

Have engaged with 723 secondary school students to promote sea safety, but also careers within the emergency response field, including the other emergency services.

Have trained 156 local people (for free) in our 3 day first aid qualification, including students from St Bonaventures, School21 and LDE UTC.

About Atlantic Pacific International Rescue

Atlantic Pacific is working towards being known as the 'go to' both nationally and internationally for search and rescue training. We are doing this by:

Developing and running the first ever search and rescue course (SAR Fundamentals Part 1) based on the International Maritime Rescue Federation 'Basic Rescue Boat Operator Manual'

Offering one of the very few open access search and rescue courses (SAR Fundamentals Part 1), where you don't have to be part of a registered search and rescue/ emergency service.

Offering high level interactive casualty care training that is the first open access to those outside of a search and rescue service.

Developing the first psychological first aid manual for seafarers / SAR operatives, funded by Lloyds Register.

Developing life-saving assets from recycled plastic that will be available for those areas affected by flooding and natural disasters to produce and use locally.

Building bespoke boats and assets for deployment to areas of need.

Developing courses with a vision to accredit them to a GCSE / A-Level/ FE or HE courses for young people to begin their careers in Search and Rescue and emergency response.

Offering free or subsidized access to all of the training and activities above for local young people based in Newham.

Develop a place where local young people can come and learn key lifesaving skills in search and rescue and first aid to create the first 'Emergency-ready borough' in London which includes:

which includes: Interventions into primary and secondary schools to discuss sea safety and ocean awareness.

Training for 16+ people in the borough in search and rescue and first aid qualifications so that they are able to help themselves, family, friends and strangers in need.

Offering career pathways and opportunities into the emergency sector for young people interested in pursuing a career in the field.

Young people in the borough are able to assist and respond in emergencies with a valuable skill set.

