ATFX partners with new Prime Broker as part of its business expansion

ATFX is a well-recognised FX/CFD broker with an international presence. The company transitioned into an institutional broker in 2019 after launching ATFX Connect, its Multi-Access professional trading platform. The platform serves as an automated trading venue, delivering a tailored liquidity solution to financial institutions including Hedge Funds, Asset Managers and Private Banks.

ATFX Expansion: Tier 1 Prime Broker partnership, Agency model

With the addition of a Tier 1 Prime Broker , ATFX have introduced an Agency Model account to accommodate institutional clients who wish to trade FX and Precious metals without having to post margin. The service has already attracted clients who can trade on tailored aggregated pricing streams and now have direct market access to multiple Tier 1 Bank and Non-Bank liquidity providers.

"The key to ATFX's success will be driven by the innovation of our experienced IT department and the continued first class customer service provided by our dedicated global team. ATFX is well-positioned as a long-term fintech partner to institutional clients and the launch of the AGENCY MODEL demonstrates our commitment to constantly deliver new products that fulfil the needs of our clients." said Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX.

ATFX Connect upgraded to increase trading flexibility

ATFX have continued to develop their Institutional platform and have added several new order functions designed to give clients more options and flexibility when trading. ATFX Connect offers low latency, quick order entry and competitive pricing in a stable environment with a choice of Agency or Margin configuration.

ATFX Connect also provides a bridge solution for Margin clients via OZ giving them access to institutional liquidity in Spot FX, Precious metals and CFDs.

ATFX Connect to develop an in-house aggregator and bridge in 2021

Looking forward, ATFX UK will continue to build on its success in the institutional market by expanding into other European countries and global financial centres with a focus on the development of an in-house aggregator and bridge. ATFX's management is also determined to expand and grow its market share across established jurisdictions in Europe including the UK, the Middle East, South East Asia, and Latin America.

"The Agency model has further enhanced the reputation of ATFX within the Institutional market. With the addition of a Tier 1 Prime Broker, clients can now leverage our direct market access to trade on more competitive prices without having to post margin," said Marc Taylor, Institutional Sales at ATFX Connect.

About ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence in London, Dubai, Mexico, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 200 tradable financial assets, including forex, cryptocurrency, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

