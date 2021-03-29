ATFX Connect Enhances Their Liquidity Offering With oneZero Technology

Wei Qiang Zang, ATFX's CEO, said:

"The oneZero Hub provides ATFX Connect with a flexible, robust technology solution that supports our deep liquidity pools and tailor-made packages designed for our corporate clients. We will continue to work closely with oneZero to help ATFX expand its Institutional business and capture market share by offering clients a broader range of financial instruments."

ATFX Connect, the institutional arm, focusing on Hedge Funds, Family Offices, B2B, Asset Managers, HNW's, and spread betting accounts. The multi-access platform caters for clients who wish to trade on an Agency, Margin or Bridge account via a Fix API or GUI.

The oneZero Hub supports Institutional clients, providing them with access to Spot FX, Precious Metals and CFD's. The flexible infrastructure enables ATFX to manage aggregation, pricing and allows connectivity into third-party platforms with greater ease.

ATFX Connect also allows clients to choose between multiple post-trade regulatory vendors that are part of the oneZero Ecosystem, enabling reporting in various jurisdictions. The oneZero EcoSystem also includes banks and over 200 retail and institutional brokers who distribute liquidity and offer direct market access to exchanges and clearing providers.

The flexibility of oneZero gives us complete control of aggregation, pricing and risk management, enabling us to customise and tailor our liquidity streams to match our clients' expectations.

ATFX Connect

Back in 2019, ATFX stepped into the Institutional arena with the launch of its Multi-Access platform ATFX Connect. The management's vision was to expand the broker's global presence and continue to provide award-winning liquidity and customer service to clients within the Institutional community. With the focus on the professional Investor, the ATFX Connect platform is designed to provide an efficient automated trading venue that delivers tailored liquidity solutions to Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Brokers, Private Banks, and other financial institutions.

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence and offices around the world, offering customer support in over 15 languages.

With over 200 tradable financial assets, including forex, cryptocurrency, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

