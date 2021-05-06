ATFX Connect enhances its risk management with Centroid Solutions

Through the partnership with Centroid, ATFX Connect enhanced their risk management to the next level. The flexible infrastructure enables ATFX Connect to manage real-time analytical tools and sophisticated risk management functionality. Centroid24 Risk Management Suite consolidates data from all platforms and trading systems, generates an in-depth view of overall trading performance, highlighting potential risks in real time and helping brokers understand their risk exposure in different models.

"We have incorporated the latest risk management and analytics tools helping us to take our risk management to the next level. With an advanced lineup of products and technology that caters to different institutional clients, and a highly experienced team, ATFX Connect is well on its way to becoming one of the major players for the institutional brokerage industry," said Matt Porter, Head of Operations at ATFX Connect.

ATFX Connect's multi-access platform caters for clients who wish to trade on an Agency, Margin or Bridge account via a Fix API or GUI. The service includes Direct Market Access to Tier 1 Bank and Non-Bank liquidity providers and low CFD pricing.

"We are truly pleased to be working with ATFX for the past years and be part of their journey to become a major player in the institutional space. It matches our mission to provide excellent services and solutions to help brokers from around the global excel. We look forward to our on-going collaboration, to provide innovative and world-class solutions," said Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions.

ATFX Connect

Back in 2019, ATFX stepped into the Institutional arena with the launch of its Multi-Access platform ATFX Connect. The management's vision was to expand the broker's global presence and continue to provide award-winning liquidity and customer service to clients within the Institutional community. With the focus on the professional Investor, the ATFX Connect platform is designed to provide an efficient automated trading venue that delivers tailored liquidity solutions to Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Brokers, Private Banks, and other financial institutions.

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 200 tradable financial assets, including forex, cryptocurrency, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Centroid Solutions

Centroid Solutions is a technology company specializing in risk management, quantitative analytics, connectivity, complex execution strategies and P&L optimization for financial brokers. Centroid's team is comprised of professionals with extensive industry knowledge and experience in dealing desk, risk management, analytics, trading solutions and software development. Centroid delivers a complete suite of technology solutions and infrastructure that is specifically designed to help brokers optimize their business performance, reduce operating costs and enable business growth.

Media Contact

Matthew Porter

Tel: (44) 020 3917 8705

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1504653/ATFX_Connect_Centroid_Solutions.jpg

SOURCE ATFX Connect