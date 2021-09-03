ATFX Connect Continues to Report Strong Volume Growth in 2021

ATFX Connect supports institutional clients by providing them with Direct Market access to liquidity from T1 bank and non-bank providers in Spot FX, Precious Metals and CFDs. In addition, the flexible infrastructure enables ATFX to manage aggregation, pricing and allows integration with any third-party platform.

ATFX Connect's Agency business has recently added to its global liquidity offering with the introduction of a server located in NY4. In addition to our current LD4 server, ATFX clients are now able to access a broader and deeper pool of liquidity during both the London afternoon and US trading session until market close.

The additional server has seen ATFX partner with a number of new LP's who have a strong presence during US trading hours. The support of these relationships has helped ATFX attract several new global clients who have trading desks covering the NYK session and has also resulted in a healthy increase in volumes from our existing clients wishing to trade with ATFX outside of London hours. As with our current offering in LD4, ATFX's technology allows us to tailor our aggregated price streams from both servers to meet the requirements of each client helping them to execute business within a competitive and consistent pricing environment.

ATFX continues to expand its team and recently hired Steve Whittet, a well-known and highly respected figure in the FX Market. Steve's hire is another signal for ATFX Connect's ambition to expand its geographical footprint across Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and enhance its product offering. Additionally, ATFX Connect continues to search for new team members to speed up its growth in other territories.

Back in 2019, ATFX stepped into the Institutional arena to launch its Multi-Access platform ATFX Connect. The management's vision was to expand the broker's global presence and provide award-winning liquidity and customer service to the institutional community. With the focus on the professional investor, the ATFX Connect platform is designed to provide an efficient automated trading venue that delivers tailored liquidity solutions to Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Brokers, Private Banks, and other financial institutions.

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 200 tradable financial assets, including forex, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

