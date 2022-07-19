ATFX Connect Awarded the "Best Institutional Business Broker 2022"

LONDON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the "Global Forex Awards 2022", a leading industry award ceremony that attracts significant attention from investors globally, announced the list of winning companies. Given the excellent performance of ATFX's institutional business this year, it was no surprise that ATFX Connect, the broker's institutional arm, won the "Best Institutional Business Broker 2022".

The "Global Forex Awards 2022" aims to recognize and reward CFD brokers and other businesses operating in the Forex and CFDs industry worldwide. The awards also aim to encourage the companies to push the boundaries of innovative B2B investment solutions.

The award also cements ATFX Connect's position as a leading brand in the B2B CFDs and forex brokerage services. In addition, ATFX Connect provides services to high-net-worth individuals, asset management companies and family office managers.

ATFX Connect's services are built on innovative technologies such as a proprietary price aggregator and its world-renowned customer service. Nowadays, the platform remains committed to developing unique institutional business products so that its clients can benefit from competitive spreads between 65 different currency pairs. At the same time, its clients have access to over 20 liquidity providers, including tier one banks and non-bank liquidity providers.

From 2020 to 2022, ATFX has won the "Best Institutional Business Broker" award for three consecutive years. With the rapid development of technology, ATFX has created a comprehensive brand, including ATFX Connect, CopyTrade, AT Premier, and ATFX TeamUp. As a result, its business now covers both retail and institutional clients. The company has also demonstrated its strength as a leading developer of fintech services, making it easier for clients to exploit the markets.

Back in 2019, ATFX stepped into the Institutional arena to launch its Multi-Access platform ATFX Connect. The management's vision was to expand the broker's global presence and provide award-winning liquidity and customer service to the institutional community. With the focus on the professional investor, the ATFX Connect platform is designed to provide an efficient automated trading venue that delivers tailored liquidity solutions to Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Brokers, Private Banks, and other financial institutions. (ATFX Connect Website: https://www.atfxconnect.com)

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, commodities, energy, indices, stocks CFDs, and ETF CFDs. ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus. ATFX is also licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius and registered by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (ATFX Website：https://www.atfx.com)

