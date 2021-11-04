At 'Global Design Reset,' Business of Design Week 2021: Centres on Moving Forward and Building a Better Post-Pandemic World

Following last year's success, the BODW 2021 Summit on 1 – 4 December will be held as a hybrid programme simulcast online, with selected sessions streamed on ViuTV, social media, and partner locations. The curated programme will explore eight main pillars of topics relevant to our society today, namely Brand Rejuvenation, Connected Health and Wellbeing , Creative Mindset & Innovation Leadership , Culture & the City , Designing an Intelligent Future , Hospitality with Purpose , New Urban Models , and Phygital Reality.

With the UK and ViuTV as strategic partners, BODW 2021: Global Design Reset aims to shine a light on how we can thrive amid crisis, co-create a sustainable future, and make meaningful impact through human-centred design and techology.

Among the livestreamed panel sessions, those slated for live broadcast on ViuTV Channel 96 are:

Keynote: How Design Changes the World (1 December, 8:20pm – 8:40pm ) – Quality of life and respect for nature are complementary goals. Built projects that convey urban prosperity, sustainability, and human wellbeing can address the growing challenges of urbanisation. Here, world-renowned design guru Bruce Mau (Chief Executive Officer, Massive Change Network and Founder, Bruce Mau Design, US), talks about how designing for nature is synonymous to designing for success, with Dr Joseph Wong (Executive Director, Hong Kong Design Centre, HK) and Darren Chuckry (Chair HK of Marketing Society and Managing Partner of HK Initiative, HK) to moderate.





Attracting a global audience of over 380,000 to exchange ideas and explore new business opportunities last year, BODW 2021 is accompanied by a series of concurrent citywide events with partners and collaborators. They include deTour (26 November to 12 December), BODW CityProg (27 November to 5 December), Fashion Asia Hong Kong (30 November to 7 December), DFA Awards, DesignInspire, Business of IP Asia Forum (2 – 3 December), Congress of the International Association of Societies of Design Research (IASDR) (5 – 9 December) and Guangzhou Design Week (9 – 12 December), etc. to foster a citywide design vibe and raise Hong Kong's status as an international hub of design excellence.

BODW is organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) and co-organised by Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), with Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) as the Lead Sponsor.

Participants can physically attend the BODW 2021 Summit in Hong Kong by ticket purchase. An Early Bird Premium Package is offered until 14 November at only HKD 360 (original price: HKD 600), which allows participants access to all forum sessions on one full day of their choice from 2 to 4 December. BODW 2020 Full Pass and Premium Pass holders can also enjoy a 50 percent discount on these tickets.

For registration and programme updates of BODW 2021, please visit the official website at 2021.bodw.com and follow BODW on the following social media channels: Facebook (bodw+), Instagram (@bodwplus), Twitter (@bodwplus), LinkedIn (bodw+) and YouTube (bodw+). Registrants can also sign up to become a bodw+ member free of charge and enjoy exclusive content, access to Knowledge of Design Week's and Business of Design Week's archives, and more.

About Hong Kong Design Centre

Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) is a non-governmental organisation, and was founded in 2001 as a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government in establishing Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence in Asia. Our public mission is to promote wider and strategic use of design and design thinking to create business value and improve societal well-being, with the aim of advancing Hong Kong as an international design centre in Asia. Learn more about us at www.hkdesigncentre.org.

About Business of Design Week (BODW)

Asia's premier annual event on design, innovation and brands since 2002, Business of Design Week (BODW) organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) gathers some of the world's foremost design masters, brand leaders and entrepreneurs from Hong Kong as well as overseas, driving discourse on the value of design and innovation to inspire global audiences and explore new business opportunities.

About bodw+

Launched by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), bodw+ originates from Business of Design Week (BODW), Asia's premier annual event on design, innovation and brands since 2002. bodw+ is an interactive design knowledge platform that promotes and celebrates design excellence, inspiring and engaging the local and international design community. It is envisioned to become Asia's leading online design portal, providing evergreen content, featuring the latest insights on seminal design trends, and exclusive interviews with creative leaders and emerging talents.

About Create Hong Kong

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated agency set up by the HKSAR Government in June 2009. It is under the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau and dedicated to spearheading the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors HKDC to organise the Business of Design Week (BODW) and other projects to promote Hong Kong design. CreateHK's website: www.createhk.gov.hk.

