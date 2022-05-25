At CAGR of 6.9 %, Global Roof Safety and Access System Market Size & Share [2022 - 2028] Projected to Hit at USD 2,718.8 Million: Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The Roof Safety and Access System Market was worth around USD 1,821.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 2,718.8 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.9 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Roof Safety and Access System Market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Roof Safety and Access System Market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Roof Safety and Access System Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Roof Safety and Access System Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.9 % (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Roof Safety and Access System Market was valued approximately USD 1,821.9 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 2,718.8 Million by 2028.

There is rising concern in North America concerning the safety of workers and individuals working on rooftops in many businesses.

Asia-Pacific region is growing rapidly worldwide because of the region's general economic expansion, which is leading to rising urbanization and rapid industrialization.

Population expansion and progressive increase in industrial, commercial, and residential infrastructure, the Asia-Pacific region is one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Roof Safety and Access System Market By Access Type (Ladder and Roof Hatches). By End-user (Residential and Non-Residential). and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Roof Safety and Access System Market: Overview

Roof safety and access systems are a comprehensive set of safety equipment that allows safe access to and protection on a building's roof. The key reason driving the growth of the roof safety and access system market is the implementation of strict rules. Strict workplace safety regulations, as well as the mandatory incorporation of roof and fall safety systems in many firms, have a positive impact on market growth in developed economies. The worldwide market is expanding due to rising demand for roofing materials from the residential, commercial, and non-residential sectors in emerging nations, as well as continuous repairing and remodeling projects in developed countries. The greater awareness of various safety measures and systems on construction sites and in industrial settings has resulted in increased sales of roof safety and access equipment and systems. Furthermore, technological advancements such as green roofing, eco-friendly roofing materials, and roof inspection drones have increased demand for the items.

Industry Dynamics:

Roof Safety and Access System Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers:

The implementation of severe rules is a major element driving the growth of the roof safety and access system market. Stringent workplace safety requirements, as well as the necessary incorporation of roof and fall safety systems in numerous businesses, have a favorable impact on market growth in developed economies. North America and Europe have a clear regulatory structure in place to keep mistakes and risks at construction sites under control. Rising awareness of various safety measures and systems on building sites and in industrial settings has increased sales of roof safety and access devices and systems.

Restraints:

The most common cause of death and serious injury in construction and roof accidents is a fall from a great height. Working on roofs can be hazardous, with falls occurring from roof edges, gaps or holes in roofs, and through delicate roof materials and roof lights. This might be disastrous in the long run and stifle market expansion. The high cost of roof safety and access systems is projected to have a detrimental impact on the expansion of this business.

Opportunities:

The evolution of e-commerce has offered enormous potential for industry manufacturers and suppliers. Roof safety and access system manufacturers and distributors are focusing on marketing their products on numerous e-commerce platforms in order to cater to a diverse spectrum of customers worldwide. During the projected period, this is expected to generate growth prospects for the market. Roof safety and access system promotion via various internet channels is expected to provide profitable chances to the roof safety and access systems market in the coming years.

Global Roof Safety and Access System Market: Segmentation

The Roof Safety and Access System Market are segregated based on Access Type, and End-user.

By Access Type, the market is classified into Ladder and Roof Hatches. The Roof Hatches dominated the segment in the forecast period. Roof hatches are openings in a vessel's deck that allow access below. The increased demand due to the growing consumer preference for the use of sunlight and the ventilated air has boosted the growth of the segment.

By End-user, the market is classified into Residential and Non-Residential. The market for roof safety and access systems is dominated by the non-residential sector. The market is rising as a result of the increasing number of construction projects in the commercial and industrial sectors as a result of rapid urbanization. The continuous slowdown in residential construction activity in industrialized countries has resulted in a shift of project CAPEX into the non-residential sector. This has further entrenched non-residential application dominance in the roof safety and access system industry.

List of Key Players of Roof Safety and Access System Market:

Skyline Group

Simplified Safety Inc.

Safety Rail Company LLC

KEE Safety Group Ltd.

Thermo Incorporated

Grasp Safety Services Inc.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1,821.9 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 2,718.8 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.9 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Skyline Group, Simplified Safety Inc., Safety Rail Company LLC, KEE Safety Group Ltd., Thermo Incorporated, Grasp Safety Services Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2652

Regional Dominance:

During the forecast period, North America will be the most dominant market. There is rising concern in North America concerning the safety of workers and individuals working on rooftops in many businesses. To safeguard the safety of personnel working at vertical heights in numerous industries such as construction, marine terminals, and shipyards, The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the United States has established a severe regulatory framework. This is projected to increase demand for roof safety and access solutions in the United States during the projection period.

The Asia-Pacific region is growing rapidly worldwide because of the region's general economic expansion, which is leading to rising urbanization and rapid industrialization. Due to the region's continual population expansion and progressive increase in industrial, commercial, and residential infrastructure, the Asia-Pacific region is one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

Global Roof Safety and Access System Market is segmented as follows:

Roof Safety and Access System Market: By Access Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Ladder

Roof Hatches

Roof Safety and Access System Market: By End-user Outlook (2022-2028)

Residential

Non Residential

Roof Safety and Access System Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

