At CAGR of 10.9% Global Electronic Display Market Size & Share 2022 - 2028 | Projected to Surpass at USD 1,026.5 Billion: Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The Electronic Display Market was worth around USD 551.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1,026.5 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.9 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Electronic Display Market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Electronic Display Market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Electronic Display Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electronic Display Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.9 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Electronic Display Market was valued approximately USD 551.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 1,026.5 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. APAC region's market growth include an increase in the number of display panel production plants and the rapid adoption of OLED displays.

North America is expected to be the most lucrative regional market, with growth anticipated throughout the forecast period.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Electronic Display Market By Technology (LCD, LED, OLED, and Others). By Application (Consumer Electronics, Digital Signage, Automotive Display, and Others). By End-Use (Retail, Entertainment, Corporate, Healthcare, and Government). and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028" into their research database.

Electronic Display Market: Overview

The market is being driven by the increasing use of OLED displays in various applications, the increasing use of LED displays for video walls, TVs, and digital signage applications, the growing demand for interactive displays in various applications, and the rising demand for display-based medical equipment, including ventilators and respirators, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the growing need for on-the-go information, an increase in the number of electronic readers, and the development of simple-to-use display devices are all boosting demand in the electronic display market. Due to the low cost of 3G and 4G communications technology, as well as the availability of Wi-Fi in both private and public settings, video streaming has grown in popularity, resulting in new business prospects. The introduction of technologically advanced consumer electronics goods like smartphones, smart tablets, and smart television sets is expected to propel the electronic display industry forward. Moreover, increased digitization in developed countries would generate additional business opportunities for the electronic display industry during the projection period.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/electronic-display-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

210 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Electronic Display Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers: LED displays are increasingly being used for video walls, TVs, and digital signage applications.

LED displays are a popular sort of display technology for a variety of applications. When compared to other technologies, it has a bigger market share. The LED display business has grown in recent years. One of the most recent breakthroughs in LED displays is the shrinking of the components required to construct an LED screen. LED screens have grown ultra-thin and large due to miniaturization, allowing them to be placed on any surface, inside or outside. LED applications have grown, owing largely to technological developments such as improved resolution, increased brightness capabilities, product diversity, and the creation of toughened surface LEDs and tiny LEDs. LED displays are also commonly used in digital signage applications such as advertising and digital billboards, which help firms stand out from the crowd.

Restraints: Decline in retail display demand as a result of a significant move toward online advertising and shopping.

Now, digital advertising is more intelligent, tailored, and relevant than ever before. Consumers are spending more time online than ever before, and digital advertising is an excellent method to reach them across several devices and channels. As a result, online advertising has grown in popularity in recent years. Furthermore, the ubiquitous availability of the internet has resulted in explosive growth in digital advertising. Increased investment on online advertising by large firms such as Facebook and Google is also a major factor driving the increased use of online advertising. Programmatic advertising is gaining traction as well. As a result, the demand for displays, which were previously used to advertise items and brands in shops and commercial establishments, has declined dramatically.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/electronic-display-market

Opportunity: Foldable and flexible displays are becoming more popular.

In recent years, foldable displays have grown popular in tablets, smartphones, and notebook computers. Due to the flexible substrates used to create them, flexible display panels are bendable. Flexible display technology, centered on OLED panels, underpins foldable phones. Flexible OLED display panels for smartphones, television sets, and smartwatches are being mass-produced by companies such as Samsung and LG.

Challenge: COVID-19 creates a stumbling block in the supply chain and production operations.

Many countries have adopted or continue to enforce lockdowns in order to halt the spread of COVID-19. The supply chain of several markets, including the display market, has been affected as a result. Display makers are facing difficulty in manufacturing and supplying their products as a result of supply chain issues. Due to COVID-19, China is the worst-affected country in terms of display manufacturing. Due to a manpower scarcity, a lack of logistics support, and quarantine processes, the company's overall display production has decreased.

Global Electronic Display Market: Segmentation

The Electronic Display Market is segregated based on Technology, Application, and End-Use.

By Technology, the market is classified into LCD, LED, OLED, and Others. LCD displays have dominated the market in recent years. Due to the expanding applications in consumer electronics products such as TVs and personal computers, the category dominated the overall industry revenue share. Advanced LED and OLED display technologies, on the other hand, are gaining popularity because of their great operating stability and applicability for a wide range of applications. These electronic technologies are commonly employed in digital signage applications as well as smart devices like phones, tablets, and wearables. To differentiate their product offers from rigid LCD and AMOLED displays used in various device applications, manufacturers are progressively migrating from rigid OLED displays to flexible AMOLED displays.

By Application, the market is classified into Consumer Electronics, Digital Signage, Automotive Display, and Others. The consumer electronics application category accounted for more than half of total revenue and is expected to expand steadily over the projection period. The industry is likely to benefit from the widespread adoption of digital signage across various end-use segments. Key advances such as sophisticated digital signage 2.0, which shows data by moving infographics, are widely utilized in the retailing industry, resulting in the enrichment of the business plan and brand through outstanding aesthetics.

Get More Insight before Buying@ : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/electronic-display-market

List of Key Players of Electronic Display Market:

ActiveLight Inc.

AU Optronics

Casio Computers Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics

Toshiba Corporation

Sony Corporation

Zenith Electronics Corporation.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Electronic Display Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Electronic Display Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Electronic Display Market Industry?

What segments does the Electronic Display Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Electronic Display Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 551.8 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 1,026.5 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 10.9 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered ActiveLight Inc.; AU Optronics; Casio Computers Co. Ltd.; LG Electronics; Toshiba Corporation; Sony Corporation; Zenith Electronics Corporation. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2695

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/electronic-display-market

Recent Developments

In 2021, Pervasive Displays expanded its product offering with robust EPDs to address increasing application opportunities. The company received recognition for the creation and deployment of electronic paper displays (EPDs), as well as the debut of the new Armor product, which expanded the spectrum of potential use cases.

In 2020, The first Onyx screen in Australia was unveiled by Samsung at the HOYTS Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park, Sydney . Samsung's latest 14-meter Onyx Cinema LED screen is featured in the next installment.

Regional Dominance:

Increased competition among manufacturers and service providers.

APAC is predicted to have the greatest share throughout the projection period. Other factors contributing to the region's market growth include an increase in the number of display panel production plants and the rapid adoption of OLED displays. APAC has a low labor cost, which lowers the overall manufacturing costs of display panels. This has enticed a number of corporations to locate new OLED and LCD panel manufacturing units in this region. Consumer electronics, retail, BFSI, healthcare, transportation, and sports and entertainment industries are likely to significantly contribute to the growth of the APAC display market. Furthermore, an increased display device used in many industries, particularly in countries such as China, India, and South Korea, is a key factor supporting the market.

North America is expected to be the most lucrative regional market, with growth anticipated throughout the forecast period. As people's disposable incomes rise and their lives improve, demand for advanced display-based applications is expected to climb gradually. Another aspect that will drive adoption in the region is an increase in smartphone shipments to the region. This will drive growth in the United States in the next years, and the value will only rise as technology advances.

Global Electronic Display Market is segmented as follows:

Electronic Display Market: By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)

LCD

LED

OLED

Others

Electronic Display Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Consumer Electronics

Digital Signage

Automotive Display

Others

Electronic Display Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Retail

Entertainment

Corporate

Healthcare

Government

Electronic Display Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Electronic Display Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-electronic-display-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Ecommerce Industry Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Ecommerce Industry accrued earnings worth approximately 11.04 (USD Trillion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 28.02(USD Trillion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 14.8% over the period from 2022 to 2028.

The global Ecommerce Industry accrued earnings worth approximately 11.04 (USD Trillion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 28.02(USD Trillion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 14.8% over the period from 2022 to 2028. Smart Mirror Market - Global Industry Analysis : The prospective CAGR value of the global smart mirrors market stands at 11% for the period 2022 – 2028. The value is believed to reach a market value of USD 7300 billion by the end of 2028. This report will be a thorough analysis on what are the growth factors, obstacles, and challenges of the global market in the stipulated forecast period of 2022 - 2028.

The prospective CAGR value of the global smart mirrors market stands at 11% for the period 2022 – 2028. The value is believed to reach a market value of by the end of 2028. This report will be a thorough analysis on what are the growth factors, obstacles, and challenges of the global market in the stipulated forecast period of 2022 - 2028. AI Infrastructure Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global AI Infrastructure market accrued earnings worth approximately 21.7 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 82.1 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 28.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Technology & Media Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research