At 6.9% CAGR, Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Size & Share Will Hit US$ 5.94 Billion | Industry Trends, Demand, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global erectile dysfunction drugs market reached nearly USD 3.64 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.9 percent over the forecast period to grow by about USD 5.94 billion by 2028.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.9 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market was valued approximately USD 3.64 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 5.94 Billion by 2028.

This is mainly due to the expanding senior population and superior healthcare infrastructure, as per a Rural Health Information Center report released in April 2019 stated that there are more than 46 million older persons in the United States, with that figure predicted to climb to about 90 million by 2050.

ED is particularly frequent in men over the age of 40, the rise in the elderly male population is predicted to increase the number of individuals suffering from it.

Erectile dysfunction drugs are majorly sold in developed and emerging economies; however, the percentage of their sale is less in low- and middle-income countries.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market By Therapeutics (Existing Drugs, Tadalafil, Sildenafil Citrate Vardenafil, Udenafil, Stendra/Spedra, Lodenafil Carbonate, Mirodenafil Pipeline Drugs, Apomorphine, Alprostadil, Topiglan, Gene Therapy, And Melanocortin Activators), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market : Overview

Erectile dysfunction is the incapability to attain and maintain a hard erection for sexual activity. Having problems with erection isn't usually a reason for fear. However, if erectile dysfunction is a long-term condition, it can create stress, lower self-esteem, and lead to marital issues. Problems obtaining or maintaining an erection can be a symptom of a more serious underlying health issue, as well as a possible risk for cardiovascular disease. To treat such conditions several drugs are available on the market that can help to maintain the erection during sexual intercourse. With a change in lifestyle and increased stress conditions need for these drugs is on the rise.

Industry Dynamics:

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market : Growth Drivers

Growth in embracing poor lifestyle choices may boost the market growth over the forecast period.

With the surge in the adoption of a bad lifestyle, diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease are on the rise, which in turn leads to problems like ED as people become older. The present lifestyle of youth in many emerging countries is very stressful resulting in increased alcoholism, smoking, and fast food or ready-to-eat food consumption. Due to these factors, overall health and fitness are getting compromised which in turn increases the chances of ED. Furthermore, as the senior population grows, so does the number of ED patients, which is a significant driver of the global erectile dysfunction drugs market throughout the projection period.

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market : Restraints

Low awareness and side effects associated with erectile dysfunction drugs may hinder the market growth.

Erectile dysfunction drugs are majorly sold in developed and emerging economies; however, the percentage of their sale is less in low- and middle-income countries. This is mainly due to less knowledge about these types of medication, low buying power, and less willingness to adopt such kinds of medications in lifestyle. Furthermore, side effects associated with these drugs such as headache, upset stomach, flushing, nasal congestion, vision problems, dizziness, diarrhea, and rash also contribute to the slow growth of the market.

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market : Opportunities

Increased pharmaceutical manufacturing in emerging countries is likely to offer better growth opportunities for market expansion.

In the last couple of years, major and emerging brands in pharmaceutical industries have increased their investments in emerging countries like India, China, Africa, and major Middle East countries. This has significantly lowered the cost of medicine along with the supply and the distribution of drugs within the countries which is expected to offer significance. Furthermore, increased investments in advertisements are also likely to contribute significantly to the expansion of the global erectile dysfunction drugs market.

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market : Challenges

An increase in the availability of counterfeit erectile dysfunction medicines poses a major challenge to the market expansion.

The expanding manufacture of generic erectile dysfunction pharmaceuticals, as well as the growing availability of bogus erectile dysfunction drugs, are two important challenges for the market. Consumers typically choose lower-cost generic erectile dysfunction pills over more expensive blockbuster kinds due to the profitable marketing of counterfeit erectile dysfunction drugs at considerably cheaper prices than either patented or generic pharmaceuticals. Aside from that, when patents on blockbuster pharmaceuticals expire, new generic equivalents are entering the market, generally at inexpensive rates.

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market : Segmentation

The global erectile dysfunction market is categorized based on therapeutics and region.

By therapeutics, the global erectile dysfunction market is bifurcated into Existing drugs, Tadalafil, Sildenafil Citrate Vardenafil, Udenafil, Stendra/Spedra, Lodenafil Carbonate, Mirodenafil Pipeline drugs, Apomorphine, Alprostadil, Topiglan, Gene Therapy, and Melanocortin Activators.

List of Key Players of Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market :

Eli Lilly & Co.

Pfizer

Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Bayer AG

Meda Pharmaceuticals

Vivus Inc.

Apricus Biosciences.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 3.64 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 5.94 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.9 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Eli Lilly & Co., Pfizer, Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Bayer AG, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Vivus, Inc., and Apricus Biosciences. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3395

Recent Developments

May 2020 , Metuchen Pharmaceuticals, L.L.C., a privately owned biopharmaceutical aimed at defining, developing, gaining, and commercializing revolutionary therapeutics for male sexual health conditions, and Neurotrope, Inc. ("Neurotrope") officially revealed that the two firms have decided to enter into a concise merger agreement within which Metuchen and Neurotrope, Inc. will unite in an all-stock purchase arising in a newly formed partnership firm ("Petros"). Petros is anticipated to become a Nasdaq-listed corporation specializing in men's health.

Regional Dominance:

North America is projected to lead the global market over the forecast period.

North America is likely to dominate the global erectile dysfunction drugs market. This is mainly due to the expanding senior population and superior healthcare infrastructure, as per a Rural Health Information Center report released in April 2019 stated that there are more than 46 million older persons in the United States, with that figure predicted to climb to about 90 million by 2050. When the last of the baby boom cohorts reach 65, the number of older individuals is predicted to climb by roughly 18 million between 2020 and 2030. Because ED is particularly frequent in men over the age of 40, the rise in the elderly male population is predicted to increase the number of individuals suffering from it. The domination of these countries is due to the availability of numerous ED medicines by OTC and internet outlets. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases stated roughly 30 million men in the United States suffer from ED. Furthermore, the United States has the greatest rate of self-reported ED. As a result, rising ED prevalence in the US is likely to fuel market growth throughout the projection period.

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market is segmented as follows:

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market : By Therapeutics Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Existing drugs

Tadalafil

Sildenafil Citrate Vardenafil

Udenafil

Stendra/Spedra

Lodenafil Carbonate

Mirodenafil Pipeline drugs

Apomorphine

Alprostadil

Topiglan

Gene Therapy

Melanocortin Activators

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

