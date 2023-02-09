At 5.95% CAGR, Global Protein Films Market Size, Trends & Share to Surpass USD 2.21 Billion by 2028: Industry Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global protein films market size was worth around USD 1.91 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 2.21 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.95% between 2022 and 2028.

Protein Films Market: Overview

Protein films are used to prevent food against microbial growth, and biological deterioration. They have extensive applications in controlling the migration of moisture as well as nutrient oxidation, thus contributing to the overall improved efficiency of packed food products. Multiple studies have suggested that protein-based films are efficient methods of drug delivery, especially the films derived from silk and corn zein owing to their hassle-free extraction which has helped them become a valuable substitute for synthetic products.

Protein films are known to be carriers of antioxidants, antimicrobials, colors, and flavors, which subsequently help in improving the safety and shelf-life of packaged goods. With technological advancements and constant investment in research & development, various proteins are now used to create edible films as well. Some of these proteins include whey, wheat gluten, and mung bean proteins to name a few. Recently, collagen films have gained momentum amongst end-consumers. Collagen is termed a structural protein that is used to connect cartilage, tendons, bone tissue, and ligaments.

Owing to their properties including biocompatibility and non-toxicity, they have been successfully used to manufacture edible films. Various cross-linking agents like carboxamide, transglutaminase, and glutaraldehyde are used to better the thermal and mechanical properties exhibited by collagen films.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Protein Films Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global protein films market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.95% over the forecast period (2022-2028)

In terms of revenue, the global protein films market size was valued at around USD 1.91 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.21 billion , by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate Based on end-user segmentation, food & beverages were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on material segmentation, corn zein films were the leading materials in 2021.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Protein Films Market By End-User (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages), By Material (Corn Zein Films, Collagen Films, Casein Films, Mung Bean Protein Films, Soy Protein Films, Wheat Gluten Films, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Protein Films Market: Growth Drivers

Growing demand for safe food packaging to drive market growth.

The global plastic films market is projected to grow due to increasing demand for safe packaging in the food & beverages industry. Effective and efficient food packaging solutions and options play a major role in the development of the current food sector as very limited food items are currently being sold unpacked.

A packaging system is considered coherent when it is capable of preventing wastage while also ensuring that the desired quality of the food is retained throughout the shelf life. Due to growing awareness amongst consumers about the environmental impact of poor packaging systems like non-biodegradation, there is a growing request for environment-friendly food packaging protocols. Protein films are environment-oriented and are becoming a preferred choice amongst the players in the F & B sector.

Protein Films Market: Restraints

Need for external agents to improve mechanical properties may restrict market expansion.

The global market is anticipated to witness restrictions in growth due to the product lacking effective mechanical properties and the requirement of additional agents for the product to exhibit the desired level of mechanical properties. These aspects include healing properties, thermal stability, toughness, and mechanical strength. Since protein films do not inherently exhibit strong properties and need external assistance, this fact has been acting as a roadblock in the otherwise smooth growth trajectory of such films. However, there has been growing advancement in the field of nanotechnology to help improve the tensile strength of protein films to make them more reliable.

Protein Films Market: Opportunities

Increasing investment in the packaging field to provide excellent growth opportunities.

With the growing population and the increase in demand for consumables, the packaging industry is under extreme pressure to cater to the requirement along with the need to constantly upgrade packaging solutions to keep up with the changing dynamics of consumer expectations. This has eventually led to a growth in investments either for product innovation or R & D. Market players are investing in developing cost-efficient and exceptionally-functional packaging materials while also developing more eco-friendly substitutes like protein films.

Protein Films Market: Challenges

Incomplete hydrophobia a challenge for market expansion.

Protein films are not completely hydrophobic and mostly contain hydrophilic amino acids which subsequently reduced their barrier properties for moisture. To create edible protein films that exhibit low water vapor permeability, additional hydrophobic components have to be added resulting in increased cost and a long process. Protein films also require denaturing using either acid, heat, bases, or other solvents.

Global Protein Films Market: Segmentation

The global protein films market is segmented by end-user, material, and region.

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, food & beverages. In 2021, the global market witnessed the highest revenue in the food & beverages sector. In 2014, the F & B sector held more than 40.1% of the global market sector. The market is anticipated to be propelled by growing consumer awareness and health concerns. Increasing the use of functional food owing to its nutritional value may also assist in generating a larger consumer database. The pharmaceutical sector is projected to grow at a high CAGR due to the application of protein films to cater to the needs of diabetic patients along with infection prevention and wound dressing.

Based on material, the global protein film market segments are corn zein films, collagen films, casein films, mung bean protein films, soy protein films, wheat gluten films, and others. The global market may be dominated by corn zein films in the coming years along with high demand for soy, wheat gluten, and collagen films owing to their low oxygen permeability as compared to starch-based films. Corn zein films are one of the most versatile materials to be used in the F & B sector.

List of Key Players in Protein Films Market:

Monosol

Watson

Cargill

Proliant

Davisco

Tate and Lyle

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1.91 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 2.21 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.95 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By End-User, By Material and By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Monosol, Watson, Cargill, Proliant, Davisco, and Tate and Lyle amongst others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2055

Recent Developments

In June 2022 , a group of researchers from the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), India , developed ultrathin monolayer protein films made of globular proteins, namely: lysozyme (Lys) and bovine serum albumin (BSA). The newly developed film exhibits high mechanical and thermal qualities along with excellent pH stability which is expected to garner more growth opportunities in the F & B sector

a group of researchers from the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), , developed ultrathin monolayer protein films made of globular proteins, namely: lysozyme (Lys) and bovine serum albumin (BSA). The newly developed film exhibits high mechanical and thermal qualities along with excellent pH stability which is expected to garner more growth opportunities in the F & B sector In June 2022 , Xampla, a University of Cambridge spin-out launched a next-generation protein material made of the plant to be used for commercial purposes in place of synthetic polymers but with natural decomposition properties and no harmful impact on the environment

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The global protein film market is anticipated to witness the highest growth in Asia-Pacific due to the increasing consumer awareness about the consumption of healthy food and changing consumer patterns. The growing F & B sector of countries like China, India, Singapore, Japan, and others are projected to become heavy contributors toward regional growth which may be further propelled by the rise in investment in R & D in the food sector. For instance, in 2021, India's food sector generated a revenue of USD 8320 million along with excellent growth opportunities.

One of the major reasons for such high revenues is the economic reform policies adopted by regional governments to meet the growing demand for food due to the exponentially rising population. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is considered the fourth largest economic sector in India and the increasing rate of strategic decisions by Indian players like global tie-ups and collaboration may further fuel the regional market growth.

Global Protein Films Market is segmented as follows:

Protein Films Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Protein Films Market: By Material Outlook (2022-2028)

Corn Zein Films

Collagen Films

Casein Films

Mung Bean Protein Films

Soy Protein Films

Wheat Gluten Films

Others

Protein Films Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

