LONDON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence Market Research, the global poppy seed market reached USD 210.7 million valuation in 2020. The market is expected to reach USD 250.6 million valuation by 2027, growing at 3.8% CAGR during 2020-2027 period. The Global Poppy Seed Market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to number of driving factors.

Poppy seed has become a frontrunner in increased experimentation to deliver healthy foods to consumers. Poppy seeds have a long history of usage in medicine for various common illnesses including headache, insomnia, cough, biliary colic, and cardiac asthma. The growing elderly population in developed countries, and ability of poppy seed oil to reduce fat, and risk of heart disease remains a major promise for its growth. Furthermore, poppy seeds are growing in key medical applications like diagnosis of cancer through imaging. The strong demand for poppy seeds in new applications promises new opportunities for growth during the 2020-2027 forecast periods.

Poppy seeds are essentially an oilseed derived from opium poppy. These small and kidney-shaped seeds have been harvested in Asia Pacific and Central Europe for thousands of years. Today, poppy seeds are widely distributed, and easy to find in shops in these regions. Poppy seeds are used as complete or grounded into meals as an ingredient in baked items like pastries, and bread.

News: Perfect Snacks Launched Summer Variety Pack with Two, New Perfect Bar Flavors: Lemon Poppy Seeds and Cherry Pie

"On July 16th, 2020; Perfect Snacks dispatched of two, restricted version Perfect Bar flavors: Lemon Poppy Seeds and Cherry Pie. The two flavors are accessible on the web and sold in a 12-bar Summer Variety Pack. Lemon Poppy Seeds protein bar is made with a mix of newly ground cashew and peanut butter, honey and a mixture of bright lemon and sweet vanilla. Also, with 12g of entire food protein, 20 superfoods and nutty poppyseeds mixed in, it's the ideal snack to add somewhat fly of daylight to consumer day. Cherry Pie is made with a Peanut and cashew spread mix for a creamy taste, and bursts of completely tart cherry are twirled all through. With 12g of entire food protein and 20 superfoods, this flavour reclassifies the genuine American fantasy"

Scope of The Report - Poppy Seeds Market

Poppy seed have recently seen a dramatic shift in their production, with constant fluctuations, amidst a shortage of supply in countries like India. In 2018, the global production of poppy seed reached a total of nearly 77 thousand tonnes. Czech Republic, Turkey, and Spain remained the largest producer of poppy seed. There are many varieties of poppy seeds in the market, with high-pure varieties being different from poppy seed produced with seeds of Amaranthus paniculatus.

Poppy seeds remain a well-studied spice in countries like the US. In 100 grams of poppy seeds, 525 grams of calories are usually found, with thiamin, essential minerals, and folate. The poppy seeds also consist of 28% carbohydrates, 6% water, and 21% protein. Minerals in poppyseeds include magnesium, calcium, zinc, manganese, phosphorus, and others. The rich nature of its composition continues to drive creation of new healthy culinary applications. For example, recent studies have shown that sucuk, one of the most popular dry-fermented meat product around the world can decrease its cholesterol content with addition of poppy seed oil.

The poppy seeds market is a fragmented landscape, with many players competing to cash-in on new opportunities amidst a growing demand. The supply of poppy seeds remains somewhat unstable, while promise for stable supply rises. The growing demand for poppy seeds in key regions like North America remains its most promising future, as increasing demand for bakery-related use, and growing demand in culinary needs drive its growth. Some key players in the poppy seeds market are Woodland Foods, Olivenation LLC, Frontier Natural Products Co-Op, Solo Foods, Bob's Red Mill Natural oods, Bio Nutrition Inc.

The growing acquisition, and mergers remains a key prospect for future growth in the poppy seeds market. The key necessity to control supply of poppy seeds to gain an advantage to secure long-term growth is a promising prospect for most players globally.

Poppy Seed Market: Key Trends

In North America, poppy seeds are widely used as decorative items, with famous uses being sesame seeds on burgers. Poppy seed are also used in muffins, bagels, sponge cake, pastries, bialys, rusks, and sponge cakes. There is a growing demand for nutrition-based bars, and poppy seeds, thanks to their nutritious qualities also show a tremendous promise in this arena. These bars are increasingly becoming popular in Greece, the Balkans, Hungary, and United states with a mixture of sugar, honey, and boiled poppy seeds.

Poppy seed are also famous as color-additions in various foods. These include its uses for delivering a stated-blue color in Holland

, and thickener properties for breads, desserts, and even cuisines like Polish. The ease of grinding poppy seeds with traditional mortar and pestle, and electric blade grinder make it an ideal paste for regular uses. Apart from its uses as thickener, and coloring agent, poppy seeds are also used as fillers in pastries, croissants, and seed rolls. Poppy seed rolls are increasingly mixed with various flavors including rum,vanilla, orange zest, cinnamon, and many more. Generally, poppy seeds are used when they are finely grounded along with fresh quality. The texture and paste of these filling remains its key attraction in bakery products like pastries.

Today, commercial poppy seed cans have also made their way into the market. The high quotient of oil, with addition of sugar, and emulsifiers like soy lecithin allow product makers to keep the poppy seed paste together. These are also mixed with various food preservatives to keep the rancidness away.

The use of poppy seeds in sucuk is a growing application. Sucuk is a very popular food in many mid-east countries, and especially Turkey

. Recent studies show that poppy seed promise to reduce fat quantities in sucuk, while increasing fatty acids. This is likely to lead to man health benefits of poppy seeds use in sucuk's preparation. The growing application of poppy seeds in new markets like region in bakery preparation, and potential organic benefits make it a strong contender for future growth. The poppy seeds are also widely used in delivering a buttery texture to paint. The poppy seeds often dries slowly as compared to conventional products like linseed oil. It also makes better mixture with pale colors such as yellows, whites, and light blue. The poppy seed application remains ideal for thin applications.

Moreover, poppy seed is also increasingly used in cosmetics. The growing demand to find natural alternatives in cosmetics, and its ability to cleanse oil, dead skin, dirt make it an ideal candidate for essential list of cosmetic ingredient.

Its culinary use also keeps growing, thanks to increase addition to vegetables, and salad dressing. Roasted poppy seeds are increasingly used to garnish rolls, and breads. A simple recipe of heating them for two minutes can prep them for ideal decorations for commercial use. The growing demand for decorative material, and its signature use in buns promise new channels of growth.

