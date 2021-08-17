At 26.5 Bn, Bicycle Component Aftermarket To Clock Ahead At 7% CAGR Through 2031 Due To Dramatic Increase In Bicycle Ownership During Pandemic Times

The bicycle components aftermarket study by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers riveting insights into key segments including component and bicycle. It underscores product launches as key strategy adopted by market players as they aim for expanding their footprint globally

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global bicycle components aftermarket is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period 2021-2031, surpassing a valuation of US$ 26.5 Bn by the end of 2031. Despite logistical challenges amid restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic in 2020, the market is forecast to register 6% year-on-year growth between 2020 and 2021.

Consumer preference towards green transportation along with escalating oil prices have encouraged use of bicycles across the globe, which is further boosting sales of bicycles components aftermarket.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the bicycle sales witnessed a phenomenal surge, as a large percentage of population started felt wary about travelling in public transports and switched to private and eco-friendlier modes of transport such as bicycles.

Among various components, road groupsets are highly sought-after as they come in compatible sets. FMI has also estimated that road groupsets will continue dominating the market, accounting for over 53% of the market share in 2021.

The market also will gain on account of growing demand for electric bicycles from Europe and Asia. Meanwhile, initiatives undertaken and campaigns organized by governments to promote pollution-free commute are likely to bolster future growth prospects.

As per FMI, electric bicycles will account for 15.9% of the market share in 2021. The category also is to account for over 24% of the overall sales in 2031.

According to the study, North America will remain a highly lucrative market, registering 5% CAGR through 2031. Growth prospects in the U.S. are likely to remain optimistic driven by rising imports of bicycles. As per FMI, the U.S. will account for over 86% of the bicycle components aftermarket in 2021.

"Increasing emphasis on electric mobility coupled with rising government subsidies will command the market growth. On the other hand, increasing focus of manufacturers towards strategic collaborations and acquisitions will create opportunities for expansion in the coming years," said a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Bicycle Components Aftermarket Survey

The U.S. is the leading bicycle components aftermarket in North America and is expected to account for over 86% of the North America market share in 2021.

and is expected to account for over 86% of the market share in 2021. China is likely to register fastest growth, accounting for over 70% of sales in East Asia .

is likely to register fastest growth, accounting for over 70% of sales in . Backed by prospects in road bicycles and e-bikes, Germany is estimated to account for nearly 20.8% share of Europe in 2021.

is estimated to account for nearly 20.8% share of in 2021. India market is expected to grow at an attractive pace, exhibiting a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

market is expected to grow at an attractive pace, exhibiting a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period 2021-2031. Based on bicycle type, electric bicycle is estimated to account for approximately 15.9% of the market share in 2021.

Key Drivers

Growing preference for green transportation is driving the growth of the market.

Developments in material technology are anticipated to positively impact the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Bicycle components manufacturers are focusing on new product launches to enhance their product portfolio.

For instance, in 2020, Giant Manufacturing announced the launch of its new Trance X E + Pro 29. Giant has used its maestro suspension layout with 135mm of rear travel, mated to 150mm fork.

In 2021, Shimano launched its new Linkglide technology to provide increased drivetrain durability. The new Linkglide components include, rear derailleurs, chains and cassettes, Deore XT 1x 11 and Deore 1x10-speed shifters.

Some of the leading players operating in the bicycle components aftermarket profiled by Future Market Insights are:

Dorel Industries Inc.

Accell Group N.V.

Shimano Inc.

SRAM LLC

Hero Cycles Limited

Campagnolo S.R.L.

Merida Industry Co., Ltd.,

Specialized Bicycle Components

Rohloff AG

Giant Manufacturing Inc.

Avon Cycles Ltd.,

More Valuable Insights on Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global bicycle components aftermarket, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in bicycle components aftermarket with detailed segmentation:

Component Type:

Derailleurs

Road Groupsets

Suspensions

Wheel Sets

Brakes

Hydraulic

Mechanical

Caliper Type

Gears

Others (Bottom Brackets etc.)

Sales Channel:

Specialty Bicycle Retailers

Discount Stores

Department Stores

Full-line Sporting Goods Stores

Outdoor Specialty Stores

Other Sales Channel

Bicycle Type:

Mountain Bike

Hybrid/Cross

Road

Comfort

Youth

Cruiser

Recumbent/Tandem

Electric

Folding

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Bicycle Components Aftermarket Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for bicycle components aftermarket between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into bicycle components aftermarket demand outlook for forecast period 2021-2031.

bicycle components aftermarket share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

bicycle components aftermarket analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

