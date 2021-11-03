At 18.5% CAGR, Next-generation sequencing (NGS) Market size to hit USD 26762.5 Mn by 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is valued at USD 8156.4 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 26762.5 Million by 2027 with the CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments and rising genome mapping programs are some of the major factors driving the growth of Global Next Generation Sequencing Market.

Scope of Global Next Generation Sequencing Market (NGS) Report:

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a term hugely parallel sequencing technology, which presents super high throughput, adaptability, and raised speed to decide the order for nucleotides in the entire genome. DNA pre-sequencing is one of the highly substantial moves in the total sequencing protocol as it includes the planning of samples for the successive sequencing reaction. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is gradually being incorporated into clinical laboratory testing, analysis and diseases diagnostics in healthcare sectors, worldwide. NGS has been extensively used in pharmacogenomics to hasten the drug discovery procedure. The technology is generally applied to establish the order of nucleotides in complete genomes or affected regions of DNA or RNA. A large number of applications are endorsed, involving targeted and de novo DNA and RNA sequencing, microbial sequencing, transcriptome sequencing, small RNA, and miRNA sequencing, copy number change detection, and CHIP-seq (chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing). NGS techniques have been utilized for high-throughput whole viral genome sequencing, for example, the sequencing of unique influenza viruses, for acknowledgment of viral genome irregularity and advancement inside the host, like examination of human immunodeficiency virus and human hepatitis C virus quasi-species and assessment of low-wealth antiviral drug-resistance mutations. The first generation of sequencing equipment is based on the chain termination technique established in 1975 by Sanger and Coulson or during 1976 and 1977, the chemical method established by Maxam and Gilbert.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown a positive impact on the growth of global next generation sequencing market. As the next generation sequencing diagnostic technology has the prospective benefit of verifying the genetic sequence of a virus and assisting scientists realize the alteration of the virus. However, genome sequencing has been useful to discover the spread of COVID-19 and has the capability to realize the impact of involvements and maintain guide therapies in the future.

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation:

The global NGS market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, end-user, and region & country level. Based on product, the next generation sequencing market is classified into NGS consumables, services (sequencing services and data management services), bioinformatics and others. Based on technology, the market is categorized as ION semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by synthesis, nanopore sequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing and other. Based on application, the next generation sequencing market is divided into diagnostics, drug discovery, agricultural & animal research and other. Based on end-user, the market is classified into diagnostics, drug discovery, agricultural & animal research and other.

By Product:

NGS Consumables

Services

Sequencing Services



Data Management Services

Bioinformatics

Others

By Technology:

ION Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing by Synthesis

Nanopore Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

Other

By Application:

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Agricultural & Animal Research

Other

By End-User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

Other

News: Ancestry Launched Next Generation Sequencing Product

On August 3rd, 2020; Ancestry, a consumer genomics company launched a new product that introduces next-generation sequencing. Ancestry Health operated by the Next Generation Sequencing means can screen for genes associated with colon cancer, breast cancer, heart disease, and blood disorders. This new product developed by Quest Diagnostics will be on selling for $179. This product can examine more closely a person's DNA than microarray-based testing technology according to the company. With the release of Ancestry Health powered by NGS, they are assisting people have open to more complete data regarding genetic risks and delivering assistance with awareness risks.

The Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Medical Ailments and Rising Genome Mapping Programs are the Some of the Major Factors Driving the Growth of Global Next Generation Sequencing Market

The growing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as cancer in the field of medical sciences along with numerous technological advancements is one of the factors driving the growth of the next-generation sequencing market during the forecast period. Owing to the extensive implementation of liquid biopsies in cancer diagnostics, there has been a substantial boost in the utilization of NGS technologies. For instance; according to the World Health Organization, on March 3rd, 2021, cancer is a prominent cause of death globally, bookkeeping for almost 10 million deaths in 2020. There are around 2.26 million breast cancer cases, 2.21 million lung cancer cases, nearly 1.41 million prostate cancer cases, and 1.09 million stomach cancer cases all over the world. Next-generation sequencing helps to capture a huge amount of genomic information regarding cancer. NGS provides extra accuracy, and sensitivity compared to traditional methods.

In addition, increasing genome mapping programs is another factor likely to intensify the growth of the next-generation sequencing market. For instance; on January 3rd, 2020, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) began the impressive "Genome India Project" (GIP). The GIP seeks to gather over 10,000 genetic samples from citizens around India, to develop a reference genome. Nearly 100,000 genome projects were completed by UK government projects managed by genomics England. These several outstanding programs and projects across the world are fueling the demand for next-generation sequencing.

However, high cost for research & development may hamper the growth of the next-generation sequencing market. In spite of that, favorable funding scenarios and immense support for scientific research may offer lucrative opportunities for the further growth of the global next-generation sequencing market in forthcoming years.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Growth of the Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market

On a geographic basis, North America is expected to dominate the of the global next generation sequencing market owing to the development and launch of novel products by key companies regarding next-generation sequencing and high investment in research & development in this field in this region. For instance; Quest Diagnostics launched an Automated NGS Engine to power Ancestry Health, a consumer genetics offering by Ancestry in August 2020. The platform recommends genetic screening of dangers for blood disorders, colon cancer, breast cancer, and heart diseases. These developments and the launch of the products by various key players are improving the demand for next-generation sequencing. The Asia Pacific is projected to become the fastest-growing market for next-generation sequencing owing to the increasing investment in this field.

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market report helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Netherland

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Japan

China

India

Australia

Philippines

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Rest Of APAC

South America

Mexico

Colombia

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

Rest Of MEA

