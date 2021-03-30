At 13.2% CAGR, Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size to hit USD 251.76 Million by 2027, says Brandessence Market Research

- Pharmaceutical Robots Market is valued at USD 72.87 Million in 2017 and expected to reach USD 251.76 Million by 2027 with the CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period.

PUNE, India, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandessence Market Research is working on a new report title "Pharmaceutical Robots Market By Product Type (Traditional Robots, Collaborative Robots), By End-User Type (Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories), By Application (Inspection Of Pharmaceutical Drugs, Laboratory Application, Picking And Packaging) Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027" Increasing investment in pharmaceutical industry by global pharmaceutical players and growing use of robots for drug discovery process drives growth of pharmaceutical robots market.

The first industrial robot was invented in 1954, after that modern industrial robot arms continued to evolve in the 1960's and 70's around the globe. The robots which are used for the pharmaceutical industry are the pharmaceutical robots. These robots composed of manipulator, sensor devices, robot tooling. The robot in pharmaceutical industry has several benefits. Robots are 3 or 4 times efficient than humans and they can work 24/7. Robotics plays an important role in the manufacture of pharmaceutical drugs because nowadays production of pharmaceutical products increasing hence many pharma companies looking for the speed with accuracy and automation. These robots can be used for packaging, filling, inspection, etc. Another contribution of robotics is speeding up the drug discovery process and also these robots are used to make devices such as syringes, inhalers, IV bags and diabetes test kits. The use of robotics systems in the pharmaceutical industry has great potential and pharmaceutical companies are gradually introducing more robotic systems into their operations. For example, American surgical instrument manufacturer, Argon medical devices set up an example that how manufactures in the pharmaceutical industry gain benefits from robots. In its Chicago facility, Argon medical devices use MiR200 robots from mobile industrial robots transport materials from production to warehouse. Due to this the company can optimize its resources.

Global pharmaceutical robots market has turn out to be an important topic during COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Pharmaceutical robots market gaining huge attention due to pandemic outbreak.

Recent News: Parata Systems Launched New Pharmacy Vial-Filling Robot

News: On October 10, 2019 Parata Systems launched next generation vial-filling robot, Max 2. Parata Systems is a leading pharmacy technology solution provider that supports business growth for better health outcomes. This pharmacy automation robotic automates the labeling, filling and capping of vials, aimed to enhance workflow and meet needs of busy pharmacies. The company said that, Max 2 can contribute to reduce costs and medication errors by automating up to 80% of a pharmacy's oral solids with accuracy for drug and dose. This Max 2 include some new advances like enhanced software that includes user-friendly navigation, color-coded LEDs provide visible clues to alert pharmacy group members, vials are refilled. Max 2 has verification camera that captures the contents of every vial before capping, automated drug cellular calibration for quick and accurate National Drug Code (NDC) changes, a 2D barcode scanner to reduce manual NDC entry time.

Key players for global Pharmaceutical Robots Market reports:

Global pharmaceutical robots market report cover prominent players Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Fanuc America Corporation, ABB Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Denso Wave Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Marchesini Group S.p.A and Universal Robots A/S. KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,Shibuya Corporation and many others

Pharmaceutical Robots Market Segmentations:

The global pharmaceutical robots market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, application and region and country level. On the basis of product type, the pharmaceutical robots market is classified into traditional robots and collaborative robots. On the basis of end-user, the global pharmaceutical robots market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies and research laboratories. On the basis of application, the pharmaceutical robots market is classified into inspection of pharmaceutical drugs, laboratory application and picking and packaging.

Pharmaceutical Robots Market: by Product Type

Traditional robots

Collaborative robots

Pharmaceutical Robots Market: by End-user type

Pharmaceutical companies

Research laboratories

Pharmaceutical Robots Market: by Application

Inspection of pharmaceutical drugs

Laboratory application

Picking and packaging

The regions covered in global pharmaceutical robots market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global pharmaceutical robots market sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market dynamics

The key factor for the growth of global pharmaceutical robots market is increasing investment in pharmaceutical industry by global pharmaceutical players and the requirement of the innovative drugs and clinical trial in the pharmaceutical industries raise the demand for robot system. According to the Robotics Business Review, in January 2020 the investment in healthcare robots was USD 110 million while in April 2020 it was USD 123 million for various purposes such as for developing radio surgical robots for brain tumor, neurosurgical robots and robots to aid orthopedic surgeons. According To International Federation of Robotics, by 2020 more than 1.7 million new industrial robots will be installed in factories worldwide so as the investment in robotics in healthcare increases, so the growth of the pharmaceutical industries also increases.

In the era of Industrial revolution 4.0, automation took place every industry, as a result of this lab automation is rapidly applying in pharmaceutical industries and this lab automation act as an another factor for growth of global pharmaceutical robots market. This lab automation helps in major concern of drug discovery like the cost benefit and error reduction. A quality control lab can reduce costs by around 25% - 45 % through enabling robot system. If the lab work is done by robots there is less chances of contamination and gives error free results. Along with these some lab functions like screening, plate replication, reformatting, protein extraction and others are possible due to the lab automation. For example, universal robot UR3 ROBOT helps in picking and placing, conducting lab analysis as well as injection molding. However, high costs of robots and lack of skilled technicians who can work in automated units may restrain the growth of global pharmaceutical robots market. The various technological advancements like speech recognition, force sensing, under water robots and many others will create huge opportunity to fuel the global pharmaceutical robots market during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Robots Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global pharmaceutical robots market as there is large number of local pharmaceutical companies located and growing adoption of robot strategy. China, Japan and South Korea are the major countries which have global hub of key pharmaceutical companies and also presence of leading robotics companies in this region boosts the market growth in Asia-Pacific region. According to International Federation of Robotics in 2018 around 2, 83,000 Units of industrial robot were installed while in 2019 it is increased to around 2, 85,000 units in Asia Pacific region.

Europe is expected to grow in pharmaceutical robots market followed by Asia pacific region owing to high penetration of robotics. Germany is holding key position in the European market. The World Robotics report indicates that, Europe has high robot density globally, with an average rate of 114 devices to 10,000 personnel within the production industry. Robot supplies in the Europe surge by 8 percent according to International Federation of Robotics

North America is the expected to emerge as the largest regional market due to rising use of robots in pharmaceutical industry. As per Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, North America alone recorded for almost 34 % of vertical growth in primary pharmaceutical packaging, with robots as the primary assisting arm.

