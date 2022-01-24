At 12.7% CAGR, Pea Protein Market size to hit USD 1025.01 Million, Globally by 2027, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Pea Protein Market Was valued at USD 443.87 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1025.01 Million by 2027 with a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period. The growth of the key sectors of application like analog and meat extenders, bakery goods, dietary supplements as well as beverages has been expected to drive the demand for pea protein in the years to come.

The global Pea Protein Market size is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate due to several driving factors.

"Pea Protein Market By Product Type (Pea Protein Isolate, Pea Protein Concentrate, Textured Pea Protein), By Form (Dry, Liquid) By The End-Users (Dietary Supplement, Baked Goods, Healthy Food, Pet Food), Industry Analysis, Trends, And Forecast, 2022-2028"

Growth of Pea Protein Market Report:

Pea protein is a food with a neutral taste that is used in dairy alternatives like cheeses and yogurt. It is extracted from the yellow pea, Pisum sativum, and features a typical legume amino acid profile. Pea proteins are often useful ingredients to provide structure to gluten-free foods or improve texture. Some promoting of pea protein is based on consumer concerns around genetic modification of soy plants. It's typically used to increase the protein content of smoothies and shakes and is a great fit for almost any diet since it's naturally vegan and hypoallergenic. Pea protein is a high-quality protein and an excellent supply of iron. It will aid muscle growth, weight loss, and heart health. The rising quality of this pea supplement should come as no surprise, considering the amazing makeup of this veggie protein powder. Pea protein powder is among the foremost hypoallergenic of all protein powders because it contains no gluten, soy, or dairy.

Pea Protein Market Key Segments Covering in this Report:

By product type:

Pea protein isolate,

Pea protein concentrate,

Textured pea protein

By form:

Dry

Liquid

By the end-users:

Dietary Supplement

Baked Goods

Healthy Food

Pet Food

Others

Top Pea Protein Companies of Market Covering prominent players like,

Nutri-Pea

Shuangta Food

Yantai Oriental Protein Tech

Shandong Jianyuan Foods

The Scoular Company

Roquette Frerers

Emsland Group

Roquette

Cosucra

Glanbia Nutritionals

Cosucra-Groupe Warcoing

Shandong Jianyuan Group

Glanbia Plc.

Shandong Huatai Food

Pea Protein Market Drivers:

The rising vegan population and increasing consumer awareness regarding nutritional benefits offered by pea and pea proteins are the key factors that are projected to drive the growth of the pea protein market.

The rising vegan population and increasing consumer awareness regarding nutritional benefits offered by pea and pea proteins are the key factors that are projected to drive the growth of the pea protein market. Plant proteins have made up a higher quantity of human diet in recent years. Pulse is another new opportunity in food industry used for the formulation of plant protein. According to Vegan and Plant-Based Diet Statistics, in 2018, there were about 1.16% of population vegans in Great Britain. Even people who aren't 100% vegan are showing increased interest in replacing some of their meals with plant-based alternatives. Increasing consumer awareness regarding nutritional benefits offered by pea and pea proteins. Fortunately, the vegan foods market is ever-growing, and the products are becoming more realistic.

The growing demand for milk alternatives is another significant factor increasing the pea protein market. Consumer demand for alternatives to dairy is on the rise, and with it, an ever-expanding array of plant-based products from which to choose. Pea milk is one of the newer dairy-free milk alternatives, with only one major manufacturer currently in the U.S. but a second one gearing up to introduce its own line soon. Like most other non-dairy alternatives, pea milk is fortified to contain 150% more calcium than cow's milk. Low consumer awareness, formulation challenges in pea protein products hampers the growth of the market to a greater extent. Rising demand for pea-protein-based sports nutrition & weight management products and growing use of pea proteins as alternative protein source for pet foods have created multiple opportunities in Pea protein Market.

Global Pea Protein Market Dynamics:

North America is expected to dominate the growth of pea protein market, due to increasing Rapid consumer shift towards vegan diets along with rising demand for plant-based alternatives. According to Vegan and Plant-Based Diet Statistics, U.S. retail trades of plant-based foods have increased 11 percent from 2018 to 2019, hitting a plant-based market value to USD4.5 billion.

Europe is second largest region for the growth of Pea Protein market due to preventing the exploitation of animals, rising health consciousness, rising incidents of lifestyle diseases and growing environmental awareness are influencing people to switch to a vegan or vegetarian diet. Pea is one of the ancient sources of food in Europe and is still widely grown in the region. According to Vegan Population Statistics in the UK, the 400% increase of vegans in the UK is shocking, but the 1,500% increase in plant-based food sales in the UK is even more shocking. The developing countries such as China and India are driving the growth in the Asia-Pacific Pea Protein market.

On Special Requirement Pea Protein Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Netherland

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Japan

China

India

Australia

Philippines

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Colombia

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

Rest Of MEA

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question of Pea Protein Market.

Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of the Pea Protein market?

Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

What are the new opportunities of Pea Protein, by which market will grow in coming years?

What are the trends of this market?

Which are the main factors responsible for a new product launches?

How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales, and production?

How far will the market grow in the forecast period in terms of revenue, sales, and production?

Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2021?

How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2028?

Which region has more opportunities?

And More

