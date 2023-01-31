At 11.70% CAGR, Global Biological Seed Treatment Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 1803.24 million By 2028 | Biological Seed Treatment Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By FnF

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, The global biological seed treatment market size was worth USD 928.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 1803.24 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.70% over the forecast period.

Biological Seed Treatment Market: Overview

Extracts from plants and algae, fungi and bacteria, and microorganisms like fungi and bacteria can all be active ingredients in biological seed treatment. The biological material is applied to the seeds as liquid or powder. A uniform coating protects each seed and can be adjusted as necessary. When seeds are treated biologically, dangerous fungi cannot harm plants, seeds, or saplings. Additionally, natural seed treatment can promote cell division, root growth, nitrogen fixation, and an increase in plant resistance. On the other hand, biological seed treatment is environmentally friendly and encourages more even sowing and higher yields.

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global biological seed treatment market value will grow at a CAGR of 11.70% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the global biological seed treatment market was valued at around USD 928.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 1803.24 billion .

in 2021 and is estimated to grow to . The market is impacted by adopting sustainable farming methods and significant investment in product development and research by key market participants. The main drivers of this market's expansion globally are the agricultural and environmental advantages linked to these biological seed treatment technologies.

By crop type, the soybean category dominated the market in 2021.

By function, the seed protection segment dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the global biological seed treatment market in 2021.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Biological Seed Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Crop Type (Corn, Wheat, Soyabean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops, Other Crops (Plantation, Fruit, Pulse, Other Cereal & Oilseed, Turf, Forage, and Ornamental Crops)), By Function (Seed Enhancement, Seed Protection) By Type (Microbials, Botanicals and Others (Biofermentation Products and Natural Polymers & Derivatives)), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Biological Seed Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

Concerns about the environment related to chemical seed treatment drive the market growth.

Due to the high knowledge of their potential and the growing focus on the environmental and health dangers linked to conventional chemicals, there is a major growth in the market for biological seed treatment. Chemical seed treatments harm the environment and put pollinators at considerable risk. The insecticide class known as neonicotinoids is considered extremely hazardous to honeybees. Compared to synthetic chemicals, microorganisms used as active ingredients in pest management are typically safe for the environment and non-target species.

Biological Seed Treatment Market: Restraints

Governmental restrictions may hinder the market growth.

Different nations and regions have different regulatory environments for active biological components. Generally speaking, professionals worldwide agree that biological seed treatment solutions are superior to chemical plant protection goods but still advantageous. Furthermore, regulatory obligations and assessment procedures have not always been approached consistently despite this acknowledgment. In some nations, biologicals must be registered by specific laws, or they could be registered similarly to chemical plant protection products. Sometimes there are fewer data requirements, and other times there might not even be a clearly defined registration process.

Global Biological Seed Treatment Market: Opportunities

Using bio-priming strategies to increase the effectiveness provides market opportunities.

"Bio-priming" refers to a biological seed treatment technique that combines seed hydration and microbial injection. Microbial inoculants, such as plant growth-promoting rhizome-microorganisms (bacteria or fungi), are typically used for bio-priming seeds. This eco-friendly method increases plant growth by using certain microbes that produce chemicals that promote plant growth, improve nutrient uptake, or shield seedlings and plants from soil- or seed-borne plant pathogenic organisms. Such methods are expanding because most pesticides used to treat seeds serve as contact fungicides and cannot shield plants from foliar infections in the later phases of crop development.

Global Biological Seed Treatment Market: Challenges

Performance variations and compatibility issues with specific herbicides may hinder the market growth.

The erratic results are the characteristics of biological seed treatments that have deterred investment. The most frequent issues when using such items are desiccation and environments that prevent their growth. Inoculants that were successful with one crop might not be as successful with a different crop. Trichoderma, for example, is more successful at increasing tomato yield than cucumber yield. It is not as effective to load with just one or two microorganisms as it is to load with the full community. However, mixing microorganisms with differing growth requirements can occasionally boost effectiveness. For example, PGPR can be coupled with fungi.

Global Biological Seed Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global biological seed treatment market has been segmented into crop type, function, and type.

Based on crop type, the market is segmented into corn, wheat, soybean, cotton, sunflower, vegetable crops, and other crops (plantation, fruit, pulse, other cereal & oilseed, turf, forage, and ornamental crops). The soybean category dominated the market in 2021. For growth and development, the soybean crop needs a lot of exposure to nitrogen, which can be provided by biological fixation by seed inoculants. As a result, the soybean market for biological seed treatment will be expected to expand at the quickest rate over the projection period. By parasitizing the nematode, preventing nerve transmission, or erecting a barrier around the roots to deter nematodes, bio-nematicide seed treatments assist in protecting the roots from soybean cyst nematode (SCN) feeding.

Based on function, the market is classified into seed enhancement and protection. In 2021, the seed protection category dominated the global market. In the early seedling stage, biological seed treatments for seed protection offer specialized control of certain pests and fungal diseases. Biological seed treatments are applied to many crops to control many pests. Through protection from a variety of soil-borne diseases and insects, it guarantees uniform stand establishment.

Based on type, the global biological seed treatment market is segmented into microbial, botanical and others (fermentation products and natural polymer & derivatives). The microbial are anticipated to have the highest share in this market in 2021. Microbials, botanicals, and other materials make up the several types of biological seed treatments available today (fermentation products and natural polymers & derivatives). Due to the rising demand for microbial seed treatments in field crops, including soybean and corn, the microbial industry will lead the market in 2020.

List of Key Players in Biological Seed Treatment Market:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Novozymes A/S

Syngenta Group

Corteva Agriscience

Rhizobacter

ValentBioSciences

Verdesian Lifescience

Plant Health Care

Bioworks

Italpollina

UPL Limited

Bioworks Inc

Marrone Bio Innovation

Koppert Biological Systems

IPL Biologicals

Certis Europe

Advanced Biological Marketing

Kan Biosys

Incotec.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Biological Seed Treatment Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Biological Seed Treatment Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Biological Seed Treatment Market Industry?

What segments does the Biological Seed Treatment Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Biological Seed Treatment Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 928.40 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 10824.88 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 11.70 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Crop Type, Function, Type, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered BASF SE, Bayer AG, Novozymes A/S, Syngenta Group, Corteva Agriscience, Rhizobacter, ValentBioSciences, Verdesian Lifescience, Plant Health Care, Bioworks, Italpollina, UPL Limited, Bioworks Inc, Marrone Bio Innovation, Koppert Biological Systems, IPL Biologicals, Certis Europe, Advanced Biological Marketing, Kan Biosys, Incotec., and Others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/biological-seed-treatment-market

Recent Developments

October 2020 : Through its business unit, Syngenta Crop Protection, the Syngenta Group announced the acquisition of Valagro, a significant player in the biological industry. By employing this tactic, Syngenta Crop Protection positions itself as one of the major international businesses that will help shape the rapidly expanding global biological market, which is anticipated to double in size over the following five years roughly.

Through its business unit, Syngenta Crop Protection, the Syngenta Group announced the acquisition of Valagro, a significant player in the biological industry. By employing this tactic, Syngenta Crop Protection positions itself as one of the major international businesses that will help shape the rapidly expanding global biological market, which is anticipated to double in size over the following five years roughly. March 2019 : Horticultural Alliance, Inc., a Florida -based company in the United States that specializes in an organic method of maintaining plant health through mycorrhizal inoculants and helpful bacteria in horticulture, was bought by Italpollina ( Italy ). The "HELLO NATURE Family of Products" in the US now has more prospects for growth thanks to this deal.

Regional Dominance:

North America dominated the biological seed treatment market in 2021.

The demand for high-quality agricultural products and expanding agricultural practices are two factors that are anticipated to fuel the growth of the biological seed treatment market in this area. The primary reasons promoting the growth of this market in the North American region are the government laws enacted by industrialized nations to prohibit key active components. North America is therefore anticipated to have the greatest growth in the worldwide market. In the coming five years, it is anticipated that key businesses will invest in R&D to develop biological seed treatment and establish new production facilities.

Global Biological Seed Treatment Market is segmented as follows:

Biological Seed Treatment Market: By Crop Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Corn

Wheat

Soybean

Cotton

Sunflower

Vegetable crops

Other crops (plantation, fruit, pulse, other cereal & oilseed, turf, forage, and ornamental crops)

Biological Seed Treatment Market: By Function Outlook (2022-2028)

Seed enhancement

Seed protection

Biological Seed Treatment Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Microbials

Botanical and others (fermentation products and natural polymers & derivatives)

Biological Seed Treatment Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

