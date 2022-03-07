At 11.30% CAGR, Synthetic Aperture Radar Market to hit USD 7645.4 Million to 2028 By Globally, says Brandessence Market Research

PUNE, India, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence Market Research, The Synthetic Aperture Radar Market size reached USD 3614.6 Million in 2021. The SAR Market is growing at robust CAGR of 11.30%, and reach size of USD 7645.4 Million by end of Forecast 2028.

The global synthetic aperture radar (SAR) in space sector market is expected to witness a lucrative growth within the forecast period owing to increasing investments in surveillance and attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs). In addition, in space sector, it has permitted governments and organizations access to high resolution imagery for supporting advance sensing and monitoring systems. Increasing commercialization of imagery data obtained through these satellites are among the major trend of the synthetic aperture radar in space sector market. Industry players are expected to increasingly emphasize on the size and weight reduction of space borne radar systems and enhance the overall image resolution to gain competitive edge over their immediate competitors. Increasing technological advancements and the significance of UAVs in security countermeasure operations are also supplementing the market growth.

Scope of The Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Report:

Scope of synthetic aperture radar is expected to increase in the near future. The term synthetic aperture radar refers to the active sensors which can emit energies in the direction of the Earth and then do a measurement of how those energies have been scattered after they come in contact of the surface of the Earth. These instruments use the radar technology to sense the energy in microwaves and the spectrum's radio portions. The instruments don't depend on the energy of the sun for collection of surface data and therefore operate properly during the day and during night. This acts as one of the synthetic aperture radar key drivers. Another important factor which has increased the use of the radars has been the fact that organizations are now increasingly deploying space-based radars. This is because the radar signals have long-range propagation and the ability to process difficult information. They also provide high-resolution images with the help of modern digital electronics. This is said to drive the global market in the coming few years.

The global synthetic aperture radar market has been touted to grow worldwide at a significant rate in the coming few years. The biggest reason for the product demand increase was the coronavirus-led pandemic which in turn has led to an increase in demand for the satellite imaging; this includes the study of how the pandemic has impacted the economies of a lot of countries. Further, it has also included studying infrastructures and remote monitoring of all the facilities. This is a demand which has grown from the industries such as oil and gas industry. Systems such as Ursa Space Systems have been offering analytics of satellite data and an observation of the COVID-19 impact on oil inventories all over the world.

Before the pandemic, the SAR or the Synthetic Aperture Radar had been used for the study of the Earth's surface and its electromagnetic waves. In the recent past, multiple channels have developed and a lot more sophisticated techniques are being developed for the activities of surveillance. Synthetic Aperture Radar instruments are providing a higher resolution data for the surveillance of the wider areas in all the weather conditions. There are systems which are being increasingly used for the quicker view of the oceanic surfaces of oil spills, vessels, surveillances, laver facilities, space, oil field exploration in addition to a few other places such as mining.

Top key players in Synthetic Aperture Radar Market

The synthetic aperture radar market is a growing market and is hence a very competitive one for the last decade or so. The market players have been doing their best to consolidate their positions in the market. A few of the important players in the market are Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, and Northrop Grumman Corporation. The global market has seen a continuous development in research and development and that has been the key factor which these companies are working on. While a major aspect in the market still remains the high cost of execution and that is going to be a restraining factor, companies however will continue to invest in improving the product and getting a higher market share.

And also including other Key Companies of Synthetic Aperture Radar

MDA Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

OHB Systems AG

PredaSAR

R2 Space

Raytheon Company

Saab AB

SkyGeo

TERRASIGNA

Thales Group

Airbus S.A.S.

Aselsan S.A.

BAE Systems

Capella Space

CGG

Cobham plc

General Atomics

GroundProde

Harris Corporation

ICEYE

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leonardo S.p.A

Lockheed Martine Corporation

TRE Altamira

UrtheCast Corp.

Segmentation Analysis:

The segmentation of the global synthetic aperture radar market has been done on the basis of frequency, wavelengths, application area, platform, mode and region. On the basis of frequency band, synthetic aperture radar market can be categorized into C band, L band, X band, S band, K/Ku/Ka, VHF/UHF among others. The frequency band here is referring to the intervals at which signals are transmitted by a particular radar. These are frequency bands which have been distinguished on the basis of different wavelengths. The radio frequency waves that are sent through the antennas then reflect from targets.

On the basis of mode, the global synthetic aperture radar market has been categorized into single mode and multi-mode. The segment of multimode is touted to get the lead in the global market. The segment is primarily in demand because it has the ability to capture images as per the requirements of the application. This has been a significant driver in the global SAR market. On the basis of platform, the global market can be categorized into the on-ground and airborne segments. The market which has been said to witness the highest growth is the airborne segment and it is because of the efforts in innovation. The manufacturers of these airborne synthetic aperture radar have been putting in a lot of effort to customize their radars and develop specialized ones for the UAVs or the unmanned aerial vehicles. This use of the aperture radars in the unmanned aerial vehicles enables really easy collection of the data where the terrains change fast such as the active volcanoes or the snow slopes.

Reginal Analysis:

The global synthetic aperture radar market has been set to witness the highest growth in the North American region as a lot of the manufacturers in this region as well as companies have been getting a lot of support from the governments in their development. A big factor that has been pegging the market back has been the cost which is required in development of the synthetic aperture radar. This has restrained the growth majorly of the synthetic aperture radar market. There are a lot of investments required not just in making the devices but also in the research and development along with in the integration of systems and the assembly stages. Companies however are investing in the research and development to find out how the cost of device can be reduced. This would enhance the product adoption.

On Special Requirement Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France,U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

