At 10.5% CAGR, Vaccine Adjuvants Market Revenue to Cross $ 1400.1 Million by 2027; Brandessence Market Research

PUNE, India, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demand for Vaccine Adjuvants Market Size, in terms of revenue, was worth of USD 696 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1400.1 Million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027. The global Vaccine Adjuvants is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the number of driving factors in Healthcare industry.

Factors such as increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising participation of pharma companies, growing geriatric population and increasing funding by government bodies are propelling growth of the market.

Vaccine Adjuvants is known as non-specific immune-potentiators that give signals and activate immune-recognition pathways. Adjuvants is able to sustain and robust immune responses to some bacteria and viruses for long duration. Adjuvants develops superior immune system in patients. Adjuvants is used to enhance the potency of vaccines. Incorporation of an Adjuvants into a vaccine can amplify, guide and/or accelerate the immune response towards the most effective form for each infection or malignancy. They are essential components of subunit as well as certain inactivated vaccines as they induce specific immune responses that are more robust and long-lasting. Sometimes Adjuvants containing vaccines can cause more local reactions like redness, swelling, and pain at the injection site. There are several adjutants are available such as aluminum, AS04, MF59, AS01B, CpG 1018. Most commonly used adjutants are aluminum salt-based adjutants and emulsion adjutants. Adjutants are used to enhance speed and duration of immune system.

Covid-19 has shown a positive on the growth of global vaccine Adjuvants market as cases of covid-19 are rising and there is more demand of Adjuvantsed vaccines all over the world. However, supply chains of vaccine distribution are disturbed due to lockdown in various countries which shows some decline impact as well but over all demand of vaccine.

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases, Rising Participation of Pharma Companies, Growing Geriatric Population and Increasing Funding by Government Bodies are driving the Market Growth.

Factors such as increasing frequency of infectious diseases, rise in participation of pharma companies, growing geriatric population and supportive funding by government bodies are propelling growth of the market. Infectious diseases such as Ebola virus, SARS, MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) and currently on going Covid-19 pandemic are spreading rapidly all over the world. As all these are infectious diseases they can pass from person to person by direct or indirect contact. For example; According to WHO, globally there are 153,954,491 confirmed cases of covid-19, including 3,221,052 deaths. In addition, key players' launching new products is also propelling the growth of the market. Due to increasing demand of vaccine Adjuvants and increasing number of product offerings by key players of this market are also fostering the market growth. For instance; on May 2020, GlaxoSmithKline announced that it will produced one billion doses of pandemic vaccine Adjuvants in 2021 to support multiple Covid-19 vaccine collaborations.

However, side effects of some vaccine Adjuvants may hamper the growth of the market. In spite of that, advancement in Adjuvants technologies for the development of more effective vaccines can offer opportunities for further growth of the global vaccine Adjuvants market.

Global vaccine Adjuvants market is segmented on the basis type, route of administration, diseases and regional & country level. On the basis of type, global vaccine Adjuvants market is classified into pathogen components, Adjuvants emulsions, particulate Adjuvants and combination Adjuvants. On the basis of route of administration, global vaccine Adjuvants market is classified into oral, subcutaneous, intranasal, and intramuscular. On the basis of disease, global vaccine Adjuvants market is classified into cancer, rare diseases, autoimmune disorder and infectious disease.

Key players for Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market Report:

Some major key players of global vaccine Adjuvants market are Brenntag Biosector CSL Limited, SEPPIC Agenus, Inc. Novavax, Inc. SPI Pharma, Inc. Invivogen Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. MVP Laboratories, Inc. and OZ Biosciences and others.

News: Valneva, Dynavax Announced Supply Agreement for Inactivated, Adjuvantsed COVID-19 Vaccine

On September 16th, 2020; Valneva and Dynavax Technologies announced a commercial partnership for the supply of Dynavax's CpG 1018 Adjuvants for use in Valneva's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. Valneva separately announced an agreement with the UK government to provide up to 190 million doses of VLA20011 over a five year period. Dynavax will supply CpG 1018 to produce up to 100 million doses of vaccine in 2021. Valneva has the option to purchase up to an additional 90 million doses through 2025. Valneva expects VLA2001 to enter clinical studies by the end of 2020 and to potentially reach regulatory approval in the second half of 2021. This commercial supply partnership follows Valneva and Dynavax's initial collaboration to advance COVID-19 vaccine development, announced in April 2020.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market

The global vaccine Adjuvants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market within the forecast period attributed to ongoing clinical trials for vaccine development, highly developed healthcare infrastructure and high investment in research & development activities in this region. For example; According to NCT (National Clinical Trials) on September 2020, there are 500 clinical trials are under development in united states, which showing increase in demand of vaccine Adjuvants market therefore ongoing clinical trials for vaccine development is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, increasing infectious diseases is also accelerating the growth of vaccine Adjuvants market in this region. Moreover, growth in findings by government bodies, increasing prevalence of cancer disease and ongoing research activating of vaccine development also is boosting the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is also expected to witness a high growth rate in vaccine Adjuvants market due to increasing cases of covid-19 in this region. For example; according to Union health ministry, India recorded 1, 31,968 new Covid-19 cases and number of infections reached to 13,06,0542 which indicates increasing demand of vaccine Adjuvants market.

Vaccine Adjuvants Market By Regional & Country Level:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

