At 10.4% CAGR, Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 8.42 Billion by 2028 | Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Opportunities, Statistics, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global oral proteins and peptides market registered a revenue growth of around USD 1.24 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4 to reach nearly USD 8.42 billion by 2028 over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Oral Proteins and Peptides Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.4 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Oral Proteins and Peptides Market was valued approximately USD 1.24 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 8.42 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. This is majorly due to an increase in the inclination of people for effective treatments and well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

The presence of a significant number of major players in the region, as well as growing consumer awareness of the main benefits of oral proteins and peptides, are expected to fuel the market's growth in the near future.

Asia Pacific market is predicted to grow rapidly as a result of rising population and strong private sector and government investment in R&D.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Oral Proteins And Peptides Market By Drug Type (Octreotide, Insulin, Calcitonin, Plecanatide, And Linaclotide), By Application (Hormonal Disorders, Diabetes, Bone Diseases, And Gastric & Digestive Disorders) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Oral Proteins and Peptides Market: Overview

Peptides are short sequences of amino acids that govern a variety of actions in human bodies, plants, and microbes. Insulin, which regulates sugar metabolism, and cyclosporine, which prevents organ rejection after transplantation, are two examples of peptide medicines. Peptides are a multibillion-dollar business in the pharmaceutical industry. Previously they used to administer as injections to avoid stomach enzyme breakdown. However, scientists have devised a way of producing peptides that are resistant to enzymatic breakdown and can be consumed orally.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/oral-proteins-and-peptides-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

166 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Oral Proteins and Peptides Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in chronic disease around the world can boost the demand for oral proteins and peptides.

The growing prevalence of chronic disease is the prime factor that is fueling the demand for global oral proteins and peptides market. According to recent statistics, approximately 15% of individuals in the United States reported having at minimum two chronic medical illnesses in 2021, compared to only around 11% of older millennials. It is the primary cause of disability and death, as well as the $3.8 trillion in annual healthcare costs in the United States. In addition to this, the increase in the geriatric population which is prone to chronic diseases including diabetes, digestive disorders, and many more are also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, factors such as expanding healthcare infrastructure, heavy investment in drug discovery & development, and an increase in spending on healthcare are fostering the growth of the market.

Oral Proteins and Peptides Market: Restraints

High costs associated with the development and formulation of peptide therapeutics may hinder the market growth.

In addition to physiological hurdles, the formulation is a significant problem in the manufacturing of commercial oral peptides. The physical and chemical stability of peptides is the most essential concern in formulation development, intending to allow the peptide to be stable during manufacturing processes. In solution formulation, buffer solutions are commonly used to stabilize peptides. Furthermore, various excipients, such as arginine, histidine, and glycine, are required to be included in the formulation to increase solubility or prevent protein aggregation, which adds to the process cost.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/oral-proteins-and-peptides-market

Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market: Opportunities

Increasing research activities in oral peptide formulations may drive the market during the forecast period.

The global oral proteins and peptides market is rising due to increased government and private sector investment in research and development, as well as an increase in biopharmaceutical businesses throughout the world. In addition to this, heavy investments in the launch of new therapeutic drugs for effective treatment, rise in the number of clinical trials, advancements in the technologies in drug development & research activities are also some of the additional factors that are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market: Challenges

Difficulties with the metabolism and formulation of therapeutics pose a major challenge to market growth.

Peptides are a multibillion-dollar sector in the pharmaceutical industry, however, they can only be administered as injections to avoid stomach enzyme breakdown. Even though oral delivery of peptides has piqued the interest of pharmaceutical firms and research agencies, several factors hinder the progress of oral peptides, including gastrointestinal tract instability, poor penetrability through intestinal epithelia, and effort in formulation development. Because of the inherent nature of the gastrointestinal tract, which is not only the prime site of nutrient uptake and food processing but also the first line of defense against infections and toxins. Such physiological barriers are the major impediments to oral absorption of peptides which poses a major challenge to the expansion of the market.

Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market: Segmentation

The global oral proteins and peptides market is bifurcated based on drug type, application, and region.

Based on the drug type, the market is split into octreotide, insulin, calcitonin, plecanatide, and linaclotide. The application segment is classified into hormonal disorders, diabetes, bone diseases, and gastric & digestive disorders.

Get More Insight before Buying@ : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/oral-proteins-and-peptides-market

List of Key Players of Oral Proteins and Peptides Market:

Proxima Concepts Limited (Diabetology Ltd.)

Allergan plc

Biocon Limited

Chiasma Inc.

Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Hovione Limited

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Novo Nordisk A/S

Tarsa Therapeutics Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Novartis International AG.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Oral Proteins and Peptides Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Oral Proteins and Peptides Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Industry?

What segments does the Oral Proteins and Peptides Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Oral Proteins and Peptides Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1.24 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 8.42 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 10.4 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Proxima Concepts Limited (Diabetology Ltd.), Allergan plc, Biocon Limited, Chiasma, Inc., Generex Biotechnology Corp., Hovione Limited, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Tarsa Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Synthetic Biologics, Inc., and Novartis International AG. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3360

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/oral-proteins-and-peptides-market

Recent Developments:

In December 2019 , Allergan received FDA approval for a drug, Ubrelvy acute migraine treatment. Ubrelvy is the first oral form of a new family of drugs known as calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) inhibitor to be approved by the FDA to treat a neurological condition.

, Allergan received FDA approval for a drug, Ubrelvy acute migraine treatment. Ubrelvy is the first oral form of a new family of drugs known as calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) inhibitor to be approved by the FDA to treat a neurological condition. In June 2020 , Chiasma received FDA approval for Mycapssa (octreotide), for long-term maintenance therapy in patients with acromegaly who have tolerated and responded to lanreotide or octreotide treatment.

Regional Dominance:

North America to lead the global market during the forecast period.

North America is predicted to account for the largest share in the global oral proteins and peptides market during the forecast period. This is majorly due to an increase in the inclination of people for effective treatments and well-developed healthcare infrastructure. Further, the presence of a significant number of major players in the region, as well as growing consumer awareness of the main benefits of oral proteins and peptides, are expected to fuel the market's growth in the near future. Furthermore, due to improved consumer knowledge of product advantages and an increasing geriatric population, the United States is likely to contribute considerably to the North American oral proteins and peptides market. Asia Pacific market is predicted to grow rapidly as a result of rising population and strong private sector and government investment in R&D. Furthermore, the quickly increasing biopharmaceutical industry in the region is expected to fuel the growth of the oral proteins and peptides market throughout the forecast period.

Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market is segmented as follows:

Oral Proteins and Peptides Market: By Drug Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Octreotide

Insulin

Calcitonin

Plecanatide

Linaclotide

Oral Proteins and Peptides Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Hormonal Disorders

Diabetes

Bone Diseases

Gastric & Digestive Disorders

Oral Proteins and Peptides Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Oral Proteins and Peptides Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-oral-proteins-and-peptides-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Quadriplegia Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global quadriplegia treatment market is projected to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.2 percent during the forecast period.

The global quadriplegia treatment market is projected to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.2 percent during the forecast period. Healthcare E-Commerce Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Healthcare E-Commerce Market accrued earnings worth approximately 353.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 840.1 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 17.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

The global Healthcare E-Commerce Market accrued earnings worth approximately 353.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 840.1 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 17.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028. Immuno-Oncology Clinical Trials Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Immuno-Oncology Clinical Trials Market accrued earnings worth approximately 5.4 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 15.6 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 13.7% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research