At 10.4% CAGR, Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 8.42 Billion by 2028 | Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Opportunities, Statistics, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

16 Jun, 2022, 15:30 BST
NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global oral proteins and peptides market registered a revenue growth of around USD 1.24 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4 to reach nearly USD 8.42 billion by 2028 over the forecast period.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Reports:
As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Oral Proteins and Peptides Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.4 % (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Oral Proteins and Peptides Market was valued approximately USD 1.24 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 8.42 Billion by 2028.
- This is majorly due to an increase in the inclination of people for effective treatments and well-developed healthcare infrastructure.
- The presence of a significant number of major players in the region, as well as growing consumer awareness of the main benefits of oral proteins and peptides, are expected to fuel the market's growth in the near future.
- Asia Pacific market is predicted to grow rapidly as a result of rising population and strong private sector and government investment in R&D.
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Oral Proteins And Peptides Market By Drug Type (Octreotide, Insulin, Calcitonin, Plecanatide, And Linaclotide), By Application (Hormonal Disorders, Diabetes, Bone Diseases, And Gastric & Digestive Disorders) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.
Oral Proteins and Peptides Market: Overview
Peptides are short sequences of amino acids that govern a variety of actions in human bodies, plants, and microbes. Insulin, which regulates sugar metabolism, and cyclosporine, which prevents organ rejection after transplantation, are two examples of peptide medicines. Peptides are a multibillion-dollar business in the pharmaceutical industry. Previously they used to administer as injections to avoid stomach enzyme breakdown. However, scientists have devised a way of producing peptides that are resistant to enzymatic breakdown and can be consumed orally.
Industry Dynamics:
Oral Proteins and Peptides Market: Growth Drivers
- Increase in chronic disease around the world can boost the demand for oral proteins and peptides.
The growing prevalence of chronic disease is the prime factor that is fueling the demand for global oral proteins and peptides market. According to recent statistics, approximately 15% of individuals in the United States reported having at minimum two chronic medical illnesses in 2021, compared to only around 11% of older millennials. It is the primary cause of disability and death, as well as the $3.8 trillion in annual healthcare costs in the United States. In addition to this, the increase in the geriatric population which is prone to chronic diseases including diabetes, digestive disorders, and many more are also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, factors such as expanding healthcare infrastructure, heavy investment in drug discovery & development, and an increase in spending on healthcare are fostering the growth of the market.
Oral Proteins and Peptides Market: Restraints
- High costs associated with the development and formulation of peptide therapeutics may hinder the market growth.
In addition to physiological hurdles, the formulation is a significant problem in the manufacturing of commercial oral peptides. The physical and chemical stability of peptides is the most essential concern in formulation development, intending to allow the peptide to be stable during manufacturing processes. In solution formulation, buffer solutions are commonly used to stabilize peptides. Furthermore, various excipients, such as arginine, histidine, and glycine, are required to be included in the formulation to increase solubility or prevent protein aggregation, which adds to the process cost.
Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market: Opportunities
- Increasing research activities in oral peptide formulations may drive the market during the forecast period.
The global oral proteins and peptides market is rising due to increased government and private sector investment in research and development, as well as an increase in biopharmaceutical businesses throughout the world. In addition to this, heavy investments in the launch of new therapeutic drugs for effective treatment, rise in the number of clinical trials, advancements in the technologies in drug development & research activities are also some of the additional factors that are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.
Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market: Challenges
- Difficulties with the metabolism and formulation of therapeutics pose a major challenge to market growth.
Peptides are a multibillion-dollar sector in the pharmaceutical industry, however, they can only be administered as injections to avoid stomach enzyme breakdown. Even though oral delivery of peptides has piqued the interest of pharmaceutical firms and research agencies, several factors hinder the progress of oral peptides, including gastrointestinal tract instability, poor penetrability through intestinal epithelia, and effort in formulation development. Because of the inherent nature of the gastrointestinal tract, which is not only the prime site of nutrient uptake and food processing but also the first line of defense against infections and toxins. Such physiological barriers are the major impediments to oral absorption of peptides which poses a major challenge to the expansion of the market.
Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market: Segmentation
- The global oral proteins and peptides market is bifurcated based on drug type, application, and region.
Based on the drug type, the market is split into octreotide, insulin, calcitonin, plecanatide, and linaclotide. The application segment is classified into hormonal disorders, diabetes, bone diseases, and gastric & digestive disorders.
List of Key Players of Oral Proteins and Peptides Market:
- Proxima Concepts Limited (Diabetology Ltd.)
- Allergan plc
- Biocon Limited
- Chiasma Inc.
- Generex Biotechnology Corp.
- Hovione Limited
- Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- AstraZeneca plc
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Tarsa Therapeutics Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Synthetic Biologics Inc.
- Novartis International AG.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Oral Proteins and Peptides Market?
- What are the key driving factors propelling the Oral Proteins and Peptides Market forward?
- What are the most important companies in the Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Industry?
- What segments does the Oral Proteins and Peptides Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the Oral Proteins and Peptides Market sample report and company profiles?
Report Scope:
Recent Developments:
- In December 2019, Allergan received FDA approval for a drug, Ubrelvy acute migraine treatment. Ubrelvy is the first oral form of a new family of drugs known as calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) inhibitor to be approved by the FDA to treat a neurological condition.
- In June 2020, Chiasma received FDA approval for Mycapssa (octreotide), for long-term maintenance therapy in patients with acromegaly who have tolerated and responded to lanreotide or octreotide treatment.
Regional Dominance:
- North America to lead the global market during the forecast period.
North America is predicted to account for the largest share in the global oral proteins and peptides market during the forecast period. Furthermore, due to improved consumer knowledge of product advantages and an increasing geriatric population, the United States is likely to contribute considerably to the North American oral proteins and peptides market. Asia Pacific market is predicted to grow rapidly as a result of rising population and strong private sector and government investment in R&D. Furthermore, the quickly increasing biopharmaceutical industry in the region is expected to fuel the growth of the oral proteins and peptides market throughout the forecast period.
Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market is segmented as follows:
Oral Proteins and Peptides Market: By Drug Type Outlook (2022-2028)
- Octreotide
- Insulin
- Calcitonin
- Plecanatide
- Linaclotide
Oral Proteins and Peptides Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)
- Hormonal Disorders
- Diabetes
- Bone Diseases
- Gastric & Digestive Disorders
Oral Proteins and Peptides Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Press Release For Oral Proteins and Peptides Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-oral-proteins-and-peptides-market
Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry
About Us
