ASUS Unveils First-Ever Zenbook Ceraluminum Signature Edition at Milan Design Week 2025

ASUSTek Computer INC.

18 Mar, 2025, 13:00 GMT

MILAN, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, ASUS will unveil four Signature Edition Zenbook S models globally at the "Design You Can Feel" exhibition during Milan Design Week 2025. This exclusive release transforms the Zenbook S into a narrative of nature's splendor through four Ceraluminum™-crafted, nature-inspired finishes, each a tribute to Earth's dynamic landscapes. At the same time, it reinforces the Zenbook S legacy of combining high-performance technology with refined, functional aesthetics.

2025 Design You Can Feel Exhibition Official Teaser – Ceraluminum™

Image credit: ASUS

Ceraluminum™- Inspired by Nature, Engineered for a Sustainable Future

At the core of this collection is ASUS' patented Ceraluminum™ technology—a revolutionary material that redefines durability and sustainability. Used in both the Zenbook S series and Zenbook A14, Ceraluminum™ combines the lightness of aluminum with the resilience of ceramic. The process involves ceramizing aluminum, resulting in a lighter material with fracture toughness three times higher than anodized aluminum. By eliminating conventional chemical processes, Ceraluminum™ is 100% environmentally responsible. This breakthrough delivers an exceptional aesthetic that celebrates nature's diversity and underscores ASUS' commitment to eco-friendly innovation.

The Make of Ceraluminum™ | ASUS Zenbook 

Zenbook S- Where Art Meets Advanced Engineering

Built with the robust internals of the Zenbook S, a Copilot+ PC, it features state-of-the-art CNC milling, an ultra-slim chassis, a dedicated Windows Copilot key, and an immersive ASUS Lumina OLED display. Powered by the latest AI-enabled Intel® Core™ Ultra processor, it ensures swift performance, reliable multitasking, and enhanced efficiency—all in an ultra-quiet, cool operating environment.

Ceraluminum™ Signature Edition elevates the legacy of the Zenbook S by transforming premium technology into a sensory-rich experience resonating with untapped nature's wonder.

ASUS Zenbook Design Why and How 

An Immersive Journey into Design and Innovation

The "Design You Can Feel" exhibition in Milan invites visitors to embark on an immersive journey where technology, craftsmanship, and nature converge. Alongside interactive installations by Studio INI, attendees can experience firsthand the tactile beauty of Ceraluminum™ and the refined elegance of the Signature Edition Zenbook S. This dynamic showcase reinforces ASUS' commitment to crafting products that resonate emotionally, perform flawlessly, and set new standards for sustainable innovation.

Design You Can Feel

Galleria Meravigli
Via Gaetano Negri 6, 20123 Milano, Italy
April 8 to 13, 2025
10:00AM to 6:00PM daily

For more information of exhibition in Milan Design Week 2025:
ASUS Zenbook series "Design You Can Feel"

Media contact: Joy Yu (Joy1_Yu@asus.com)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642833/KV.jpg

News Releases in Similar Topics