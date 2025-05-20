ASUS IoT Unveils RUC-1000 Series

World's first 19-inch 2U rugged edge AI GPU computer with PCIe 5.0 and 600W GPU support, delivering up to 4000 AI TOPS, unveiled at Computex 2025

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS IoT, a global leader in AIoT solutions, today showcased at Computex 2025 the all-new RUC-1000-series rugged-rack edge AI computers, designed to meet the evolving demands of industrial AI applications.

The RUC-1000 series includes RUC-1000G and RUC-1000D both featuring the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 200S series processors and dual DDR5 6400 MHz SO-DIMM slots supporting up to 64GB of memory. In particular, RUC-1000G comes with industry-leading 600W GPU performance up to 4000 AI TOPs, PCIe® 5.0 high-speed data transfer, a standardized 2U 19-inch rack-mount design, and modular configuration.

RUC-1000 series is optimized for machine vision, autonomous vehicles, intelligent video analytics, generative AI, and smart factory automation.

Extreme AI performance with high-speed GPU support

RUC-1000G is the world's first edge AI GPU computer supporting 600W GPUs with PCI Express® (PCIe®) 5.0, achieving up to 4000 TOPS of AI performance. This enables ultrafast AI training and real-time inference for complex workloads. Designed for perception AI and computer vision applications, it operates reliably in extreme conditions (-25°C to 60°C). An advanced heat-dissipation system, which isolates the main system from the GPU chassis, ensures non-throttling performance even in harsh industrial environments.

Standardized, modular design

As the industry's first 2U 19-inch rack-mount edge AI computer built for 600W GPUs, RUC-1000G is fully compatible with NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition series GPUs. It supports multiple standardized rack configurations, including full-rack (19-inch), half-rack (half-width), and 2U-height designs, ensuring seamless integration into existing industrial deployments. Flexible mounting options, including wall and desk mounts, enhance adaptability. The renowned ASUS Q-Release Slim design further simplifies maintenance by enabling tool-free removal of graphics cards, reducing mechanical risks.

RUC-1000D rugged edge computer

As for RUC-1000D, it is a half-rack (half-width), embedded fanless edge computer, supporting RAID 0/1/5/10 configurations with an optional hot-swappable SSD chassis for up to six 2.5-inch SSDs. It offers extensive I/O, including 10GbE LAN, dual 2.5GbE LAN, ten USB, and six COM ports for expandability. RUC-1000D also has one M.2 M key (NVMe), dual M.2 B keys (4G/5GNR/CAN bus) and an M.2 E key (WiFi 6) for outstanding connectivity. Built for demanding edge applications, it even has an extended temperature range (-25°C to 70°C), making it ideal for factory automation and smart city deployments.

Advanced cybersecurity and remote system management

To protect critical data, RUC-1000G and RUC-1000D comply with IEC 62443-4-1 cybersecurity standards ensuring robust protection against cyber threats. Additionally, the integrated iBMC module supports out-of-band (OOB) management, enabling remote monitoring, rapid system recovery, and reduced operational downtime. For stability, both are equipped with MIL-STD-810H certification and 8-48V wide-range DC-in with ignition control for demanding edge applications.

