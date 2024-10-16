Astroport and Orbit Fab Join Forces for Lunar Exploration Breakthrough

MILAN, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astroport Space Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of advanced space exploration solutions, and Orbit Fab, Inc., a pioneer in in-space refueling and resource utilization, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of lunar infrastructure and enable sustainable long-term space exploration.

The two companies made the announcement at the 75th International Aeronautical Congress (IAC), attended by over 8,000 industry and academic experts from 73 member states to explore the topic "Responsible Space for Sustainability."

Drawing on their complementary expertise, Astroport and Orbit Fab will collaborate on a range of initiatives, including:

Joint development of lunar surface infrastructure: The partners will work together to design, develop, and deploy in-situ resource utilization (ISRU) systems for the extraction and processing of lunar regolith into essential resources such as water, oxygen and metals, for the construction of landing pads, habitats, and a spacecraft re-fueling supply chain.





Advancement of in-space refueling capabilities: Astroport and Orbit Fab will collaborate to enhance Orbit Fab's "Gas Stations in Space™" supply chain architecture, ensuring the availability of fuel and other critical resources for spacecraft operating in lunar orbit and on the lunar surface. This concept provides reliable and efficient refueling capabilities, enabling extended missions, reducing launch costs, and reducing long-term risks to the space environment.





Technology demonstration missions: The partnership will support terrestrial and lunar-based technology demonstrations to validate the feasibility and effectiveness of their joint solutions.





The partnership will support terrestrial and lunar-based technology demonstrations to validate the feasibility and effectiveness of their joint solutions. Knowledge exchange and collaboration: Astroport and Orbit Fab will foster the exchange of scientific and technical information, expertise, and best practices to drive innovation and progress in the field of space exploration, in close alliance with NASA's Artemis mission.

NASA's Plan (Artemis Priorities 2020) for Sustained Lunar Exploration and Development says: "ISRU will enable the production of fuel, water, and/or oxygen from local materials, enabling sustainable surface operations with decreasing supply needs from Earth."

"This strategic alliance marks a significant step forward in our mission to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon," said Sam Ximenes, founder and CEO of Astroport. "By developing our technologies in essential lunar resource extraction with a supporting infrastructure enabling a supply chain capability for Orbit Fab's innovative approach to orbital in-space refueling, we can create the foundation for a thriving lunar economy."

Daniel Faber, CEO of Orbit Fab, added, "We are excited to partner with Astroport to explore the vast potential of lunar resources and to develop the infrastructure needed to support and fuel future space exploration activities. Together, we can unlock the opportunities that the Moon offers for scientific discovery, economic development, and human advancement."

About Astroport Space Technologies, Inc.

Astroport is a space construction and materials manufacturing company turning planetary resources into durable feedstock for autonomous construction of lunar and Mars surface infrastructure. The company is a leading international provider of advanced space construction solutions employing in-situ resource utilization for sustainable space infrastructure. Astroport is committed to innovation and collaboration for enabling a new era of human exploration and lunar settlement for a thriving cislunar economy. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Astroport was founded in 2020 with a vision to design, deploy, and operate interplanetary landing ports to facilitate safe, reliable, and efficient spaceflights to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

www.astroportspace.com

About Orbit Fab, Inc.

Orbit Fab is a pioneer in in-space refueling and resource utilization, offering innovative solutions to the critical challenges of a propellant supply chain for spacecraft operations in space. Orbit Fab believes that a thriving in-space economy will benefit humanity for generations to come, and is committed to realizing this future in partnership with global industry, academia, and government.

www.orbitfab.com

