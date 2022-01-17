AstroPay launches new capability - Payment Links - for small and medium sized-enterprises in Brazil

LONDON , Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AstroPay, the global leader in online payment solutions, today announced the launch of a new capability - Payment Links - for small and medium sized-enterprises (SMEs) in Brazil, enabling business owners to collect online and remote payments by simply sharing the link with their customer, and get paid instantly in an easy and secure way.

Brazil's 18.2 million micro and small companies account for 99% of businesses in the country and were responsible for 70% of employment created since the beginning of last year. With AstroPay's new payment capability, small businesses without a website or online store can continue to serve their customers with an easy online payment solution that suits their needs.

Payment Links enable business owners to create a link and share it with their customers via email or any other electronic means of communication, and customers can pay with an array of local payment methods in their local currency or American dollars. Small business owners and customers can both download and sign up for AstroPay App and get approved instantly to accept and make payments.

Mikael Lijtenstein, CEO of AstroPay, said: "We understand it can be difficult for micro and small businesses to access conventional payment options due to their size and they need solutions that are flexible. At AstroPay, we are committed to improving the day-to-day operations of businesses of all sizes, enabling them to make their customers' experiences as seamless as possible.

"Our Payment Links capability gives micro and small business owners in Brazil the ability to deliver fast, easy and reliable way of charging their customers. It will help them grow their customer base and we will continue to add more payment options and introduce Payment Links to more customers around the world."

Since its inception in 2009, AstroPay has been building online payment solutions to help businesses grow and empower users with payment options to purchase online on international sites regardless of where they are and their banking status. The company has served Brazilian users for 12 years, providing them with the widest selection of online payment methods. The addition of Payment Links comes at a time of rapid growth for digital payments, not just in Brazil but on a global level.

About AstroPay

Founded in 2009, AstroPay is a pioneer in global payment solutions. It is the payment solution of choice for millions of customers in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe who want to make online purchases on international sites, and it also aims to help merchants access markets more easily and securely.

AstroPay has offices in the UK and Latin America, with over 5 million users, 500 merchants, and more than 200 payment methods available globally. It has extensive experience in handling the specificities of different markets, offering an efficient solution to all its customers: merchants, end users, and business partners.

Visit www.astropay.com

