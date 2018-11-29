AstraZeneca Lebanon Recognized as the Best Place To Work in Lebanon for 2018

BEIRUT, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

AstraZeneca Lebanon topped the list of the best places to work in Lebanon for 2018, according to the annual Workplace program driven by the global research firm BPTW in partnership with Best Companies Group USA. Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different regions the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience. Additionally, The Best Places To Work certification is awarded to companies with the highest standards of excellence in regards to working conditions.

AstraZeneca in Lebanon, a multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as benefits, leadership, satisfaction and opportunities, CSR, culture, personal growth resulting in its recognition as the employer of choice in Lebanon for 2018.

"At AstraZeneca, our purpose and values underpins everything we do. It gives us a reason to come to work every day. It reminds us why we exist as a company. Our values determine how we work together and the behaviours that are integral to our drive for success, guide our decision making, define our beliefs and foster a strong AstraZeneca culture," said Ousama Alhaj, Country Director for AstraZeneca Lebanon

"At AstraZeneca, we are guided in our work by a strong set of values that enable our people to do their business in a right way - We do the right thing. We encourage our people for taking & adopting smart risks and learn from both success and failure," said Noha Zannoun, HR Director for AstraZeneca Near East

"This recognition validates the commitment of AstraZeneca Lebanon to provide the employees with a positive work environment that challenges and encourages them to develop personally and professionally," said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Lebanon

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, recognition and reward programs, wellness support and work-life balance and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.

For more information, please visit the program website at http://www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

