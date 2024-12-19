Astraveus Secures €7.1M Non-dilutive Funding from the French State

PARIS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astraveus SAS ("Astraveus" or the "Company"), the Benchtop Cell Factory company aiming for maximized cell quality and order-of-magnitude cost reduction in cell therapy manufacturing, today announces that the Company has been awarded a non-dilutive funding of €7.1M by the French State. The funding is part of French State's France 2030 investment program, a future-focused fund that champions next-generation innovation and business growth to enhance economic competitiveness and entrepreneurship.

Astraveus secured the funding through a successful application to the "Première usine" [first factory] competitive call for projects launched by Bpifrance, which aims to accelerate the emergence of first industrialization successes by start-ups. The funds will enable the establishment of manufacturing infrastructure for innovative microfluidic consumables at Astraveus to further accelerate the company's mission to revolutionize cell therapy processing through the launch of the Lakhesys Benchtop Cell Factory™. The strategic development aligns with Astraveus' mission to provide more accessible, cost-effective therapies to patients globally, thus enabling a healthier tomorrow.



Jérémie Laurent, PhD, CEO of Astraveus, commented: "This additional funding awarded by the French State through its France 2030 program is a testament to our innovative approach and dedication to revolutionizing cell therapy manufacturing. We are thrilled to charge forward in establishing our industrialization infrastructure in Paris and propel our mission to make cell therapy more accessible, efficient, and scalable."

About Astraveus:

Astraveus is a Paris-based biotech company dedicated to making cell therapies with maximized quality at order-of-magnitude lower cost. With the unique Lakhesys Benchtop Cell Factory™, Astraveus provides bioprocessing innovation at the cellular level, utilizing cutting-edge microfluidic technology to enhance process optimization and scalability from pre-clinical to commercial manufacturing.

Founded in 2016 by Jérémie Laurent at the Saint-Louis Hospital in Paris, a prestigious hub for leading cell therapy research, Astraveus is committed to revolutionize the development and manufacturing of cell therapies and aspires to make these innovative treatments accessible to everyone in need, thereby enabling a healthier tomorrow.

