Asteroid Day Gains Momentum with U.S. Recognition from Flagstaff, Coconino County, U.S. Senate, and Vera C. Rubin Observatory Data Release

LUXEMBOURG, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asteroid Foundation, working in collaboration with B612 Foundation, founding sponsor of Asteroid Day, is proud to announce significant advancements in the global recognition of June 30th as Asteroid Day. Following the United Nations' historic designation of the date as International Asteroid Day in 2016, local and national governments in the United States are now joining in to formally recognize this important awareness initiative.

Since its inception, hundreds of independently organized Asteroid Day events have been taking place globally, calling attention to the critical need for awareness of both the dangers and possibilities associated with asteroids. This year, the movement celebrates official recognition from Flagstaff, Arizona, Coconino County, Arizona, and the United States Senate, marking a pivotal moment in bringing asteroid awareness to the forefront of public consciousness in the USA. Notably, these local, city, and national recognitions are the first in the world to highlight the profound importance of Asteroid Day in inspiring the next generation through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) activities.

"As a retired astronaut, I know firsthand the importance of space research. Asteroid Day is a critical initiative that not only raises awareness about planetary defense but also ignites curiosity and inspires the next generation of scientists, engineers, and explorers to pursue careers in STEAM. I'm proud to introduce a resolution recognizing Asteroid Day in the United States Senate," said retired astronaut and U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ). The Senate resolution was introduced in partnership with U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX).

"B612 Foundation, as the founding sponsor of Asteroid Day and a leading voice in asteroid analysis and mapping and planetary defense, championed the development of the 100x Declaration, a call to action that launched the global Asteroid Day movement. 'We are humbled and excited to see that in addition to the United Nations recognizing Asteroid Day on 6 December 2016, both Arizona and the United States government are now following suit,' said Danica Remy, Asteroid Day Co-founder and President of B612. 'I am additionally delighted that the US National Science Foundation and Department of Energy Vera Rubin Observatory is using Asteroid Day to release its first data product for scientists and the public. This growing momentum highlights the critical importance of understanding asteroid risks and opportunities for humanity's future."

"This global movement would not have been possible without the visionary leadership of the Government of Luxembourg, particularly the contributions of former Deputy Prime Minister Etienne Schneider, today's CEO of Luxembourg's state innovation agency Luxinnovation Mario Grotz, and today's CEO of Luxembourg Space Agency (LSA) Marc Serres. Their efforts, alongside former NASA Ames Director Pete Worden and former Consul General and Executive Director Luxembourg Trade & Investment San Francisco Georges Schmit, as well as the dedicated leadership of the Asteroid Foundation board of directors, have amplified the Asteroid Day program globally," said Markus Payer, Chair of Asteroid Foundation. "The Luxembourg government's invitation to Asteroid Day co-founders, Apollo 9 astronaut Rusty Schweickart, Danica Remy, Grig Richters and Dr. Brian May, to establish the Asteroid Foundation in Luxembourg in 2017 provided the essential groundwork. This commitment was further solidified by the ongoing leadership of the LSA, which has played an instrumental role in supporting Asteroid Day's global program, alongside Luxembourg's rich local and cross-European in-person year-round initiatives."

Asteroid Day serves as a global platform to educate the public about the exciting prospects of asteroid resource utilization and their role in understanding the origins of our universe, while also covering the role of asteroids in our solar system and the science and technology being developed to detect, track, and ultimately mitigate potential threats.

About Asteroid Foundation: A Luxembourg based nonprofit, founded 2017, is the home of Asteroid Day and is dedicated to promoting public awareness and education about asteroids and space. Through global events, educational initiatives, and strategic partnerships, the Foundation strives to inspire a greater understanding of asteroids and their significance to our planet and humanity's future in space. For more information, visit AsteroidFoundation.org or follow on social: Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About B612 Foundation: A United States based nonprofit, founded in 2002, develops tools and technologies to understand, map, and navigate our solar system and protect our planet from asteroid impacts through its Asteroid Institute program and supporting educational programs, including Asteroid Day and the Schweickart Prize. Founding Circle and Asteroid Circle members and individual donors from 46 countries support the work financially. For more information, visit B612foundation.org or follow on social: Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin or Bluesky.