Astea Showcases its Award-Winning Mobile Field Service Solution at Mobility for Business

Astea was recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the 2018 Mobile Field Service Company of the Year for its comprehensive and user-oriented mobile field service application portfolio , its visionary partnerships with emerging technology vendors , and its ability to address the evolving needs of field service organizations.

Astea offers FSOs the key to a successful mobile transformation through its award-winning Alliance Mobile Edge™ field service application portfolio , which offers tools designed for every person who plays a role in service delivery including: field technicians; field service supervisors and managers; partners, vendors, and subcontractors; warehouse workers , and even customers.

Today's customers are demanding. Their time is valuable, their days are filled, and up-to-date information such as a field technician's expected time of arrival (not a three-hour window) is increasingly expected. As a result, Astea created Alliance Customer Edge ™, a native mobile application for customers that shares real-time information, allows appointment bookings, tracks technician location, provides service order updates and more. The results of offering Astea's Alliance Customer Edge to customers include quicker trouble resolution, happier clients, and increased sales.

"Astea empowers everyone involved in the service lifecycle to do their jobs and stay connected while being fully mobile," said John Hunt, managing director of Astea EMEA. "Our Alliance Manager Edge mobile app enables field service managers to perform their complex jobs on a smartphone or tablet. The same is true of our Customer Edge mobile app that gives customers complete control over, and visibility into, their service experience from any mobile device. Our mission of making all field service stakeholders mobile-enabled has also been achieved for warehouse workers through our Alliance Warehouse Edge application. Creating user-friendly native mobile applications for every participant in service delivery is one of the ways that Astea helps organizations achieve mobile transformation."

To learn more about Astea's mobile field service software, visit Astea.com .

About Astea International

Astea International is a global leader in field service and mobile workforce management, including all the cornerstones of full service lifecycle management: customer management, service management, asset management, forward and reverse logistics management and mobile workforce management and optimization. Astea technology helps the world's best service-driven companies generate higher profit while properly balancing customer satisfaction and service levels through proactive communication that creates a seamless, consistent and highly personalized experience at every customer relationship touch point. Astea's solutions unify processes, people, parts, and information to focus the entire organization on the creation of sustainable value in highly competitive, global markets.

