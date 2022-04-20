Asset Management One USA Inc. Chooses Premialab

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab today announced that Asset Management One USA Inc. (AMO USA) will use Premialab's Platform to enhance their selection, multi-asset portfolio construction and risk analysis of alternative risk premia strategies.

AM One USA team will partner with Premialab for their quantitative solutions to solve the most complex of cross-asset quantitative strategies.

"At AMO USA, we have a long history of developing and managing our own quantitative investment strategies, as well as in investing in bank risk premia strategies across styles and asset classes. Investing in bank strategies not only requires a deep understanding of each strategy but also robust risk management that considers both performance-based and positions-based metrics. Our partnership with Premialab will complement our existing infrastructure and enhance our efficiency, breadth of coverage, and accuracy of analyses," said Sladja Carton, Global Head of Strategic Development at Asset Management One USA Inc.

"Our data and analytics seamlessly integrate into AMO USA's infrastructure powering allocation and risk management on systematic investment strategies," said Adrien Geliot, CEO at Premialab. "We are delighted to partner with AMO USA supporting their extensive expertise in quantitative strategies."

About Premialab

Premialab is an independent platform providing data, analytics, and risk solutions on systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies in collaboration with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally.



With offices in Paris, London, New York, Hong Kong, and Stockholm, the group has established strong partnerships with the top 17 investments banks, global asset managers, pensions funds & insurance companies. Please visit: www.premialab.com or connect on Twitter or LinkedIn for more information.

About Asset Management One USA Inc.

Asset Management One USA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Asset Management One Co., Ltd. ("AMO Japan"), one of the largest asset managers in Asia with over $512bn AUM*, offering a broad and diverse range of investment strategies and liquidity solutions to some of the largest institutional investors globally. AMO Japan is jointly owned by Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. and Dai-Ichi Life Holdings, Inc., both publicly traded companies.

*Note: This global AUM/AUA figure includes discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary under advisement and is not the Regulatory Assets Under Management. AUM/AUA is the sum of the asset values of each of the funds for which Asset Management One Group provides investment advice, without any exclusion for the assets of any of those funds that are invested in another of those funds. AUM/AUA where functional currency is not USD is converted to USD using the WM rate for each currency on December 31, 2021.

