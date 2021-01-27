Asseco Business Solutions is Positioned as the Technology Leader in the 2020 SPARK Matrix for Retail Execution Platform

MIDDLETON, Mass., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a global strategic research and advisory firm has ranked Asseco Business Solutions as the top performer and technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Retail Execution Platform (REP) market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global retail execution market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading retail execution vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

Driven by the impact of Covid-19 on the global economy, businesses across the spectrum – especially retailers are required to alter their existing operational business process models on an urgent basis. In order to account for the business operations for effective last-mile connectivity and to factor in for the spike in the consumer demand, especially in the times of the work-from-home and stay-at-home pandemic conditions, effective upgrades in the retail execution platform offerings would ensure a streamlined operational cycle. Covid-19 has impacted the market for overall digital transformation and enterprise software. However, Quadrant analysts believe that technology investments in the retail execution platform market will rise again from the year 2021 onwards, driven mainly by the increasing demand for retail & groceries, and the ease of convenience & access associated with the same, causing an economic recovery of the key markets across the geographical regions.

Asseco has been positioned in the Leader's Quadrant since it offers a robust technology proposition with comprehensive retail execution platform capabilities including native solutions support for both iOS & Android platform, and built-in integration & communication capabilities as well. A retail execution platform assists in managing the entire set of store activities within the FMCG sector, assisting these companies in increasing their profits, along with bringing in efficiency in the sales operations. In this regard, Asseco with its Mobile Touch by Asseco - a retail execution solution, which is a constituent of the Omnichannel for FMCG by Asseco Platform range, supports numerous consumer goods sales processes, for sustainable & resilient business operations.

"Asseco's sophisticated Mobile Touch platform offering comprehensive functional capabilities, including sales force automation (SFA) fundamentals and retail activity optimization (RAO), in addition to possessing built-in image recognition & augmented reality capabilities with an AI-driven platform layout, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Thus, we expect Asseco to continuously build on its Retail Execution Platform leadership, moving forward," said Akshaysingh Chandel, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "The company's Mobile Touch Retail Activity Optimization (RAO) - an intelligent command center for sales representatives enabling the implementation of smarter sales strategies and Mobile Touch Perfect Store which helps consumer goods brands in boosting sales by focusing on In-Store Excellence – further ensures the provision of a holistic & leveraged retail experience streamlining the store operations and delivering an exceptional brand experience to their customers. With growing advancements across the retail space, the retail execution platform market is expected to grow exponentially in the next five years. Hence, we expect Asseco to continue being the market front runner for the near future," adds Akshaysingh.

"We are very proud of being ranked very high by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, which is an industry influencer and a strategic knowledge partner of many consumer goods companies. This exceptional distinction is a confirmation for our mission to develop valuable Retail Execution solutions for FMCG and expand them globally. More than that, we are all the time thinking on how to help our FMCG business partners secure more sales and ensure domination at the shelf in the rapidly changing consumer goods eco-system. We are not afraid to realise our vision of the Future of Sales and propose our users continuously new ways of selling." - says Andreas Enders, International Sales & Implementations at Asseco Business Solutions.

About Asseco Business Solutions:

Asseco Business Solutions offers the FMCG industry a set of comprehensive Omnichannel solutions for Sales Excellence. These include Sales Force Automation, Customer Portals, e-Commerce B2B & B2C, Data Integration and Data Intelligence. The company supports both multinational and local consumer goods organisations operating in sectors, like food, beverages, cosmetics, healthcare, OTC and others.

Asseco Business Solutions has installations in more than 50 countries and on six continents. Its Data Centres operate across the globe, including EMEA, Russia, APAC and the Americas. Selected customers are, for instance, Bacardi, Barilla, Beiersdorf, Dr. Oetker, Heineken, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal and McCormick.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

