ASSA ABLOY publishes its Annual report 2024

STOCKHOLM, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions, has today published its Annual Report 2024. The report can be found on the Group's website: www.assaabloy.com/investors.

"We can look back at a successful year in which ASSA ABLOY reached several milestones," says Nico Delvaux, President & CEO of ASSA ABLOY. "In a challenging market we delivered record earnings with the operating margin in line with our financial target. We achieved our Scope 1 & 2 carbon emission reduction target one year ahead of plan. During the year, we also celebrated the 30th anniversary of ASSA ABLOY and its remarkable journey. ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions and with continued focus and investments in innovation, we have a favorable position from which we will continue to lead our industry going forward."

The annual report includes ASSA ABLOY's first Corporate Sustainability Report Directive (CSRD), one year ahead of the mandatory requirement. The CSRD report provides further details on ASSA ABLOY's work on sustainability including key outcomes in 2024.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 63,000 employees and sales of SEK 150 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

