Aspermont dual-focus conference agenda to interrogate the future of mining

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global mining and energy sectors media group Aspermont (AXS: AXP, FRA: 00W, TDG: 00W) has unveiled plans for complementary conferences for mid-September in Perth, Australia, which will set both the operations and investment agendas for the mining industry.

The Future of Mining event series has updated its focus and will carry a solutions-first agenda leaning heavily toward the requirements for sustainable best practice and operational efficiency. The two-day event will run over September 18-19, 2023 at Pan Pacific Perth, to inform the decision making of operators who are dealing with the pressure to deliver more minerals for the energy transition, while at the same time making step-change improvements to ESG performance, largely through new technology applications. It will also showcase panels on key issues, including one on the importance of attracting Gen Z to the industry.

"The Future of Mining will help people learn, challenge and debate with the region's pioneering innovators to address new solutions and forge bullet-proof strategies that meet and exceed operational goals," Aspermont Managing Director Alex Kent said.

"Attendees will get to exchange experiences with peers, decision-makers, solution providers, mining industry executives and other stakeholders," he said. "They'll learn about new products, swap knowledge and come away confident they have a good understanding of what's around the corner.

"At a time when there is so much changing in what is being mined, how it is being mined, and how we run companies to be more resource-friendly and respectful of the planet, that's priceless."

The event also won the support of The Hon. Bill Johnston MLA, Minister for Mines and Petroleum, Western Australia Government who said:

"Mining has a long and proud history in Western Australia. The State's miners continue that tradition by applying innovative and technological solutions to ensure the safe and efficient extraction of our metals and minerals. There is no secret that battery and critical minerals will play an important part in the global clean energy transition and I welcome the opportunity to discuss Western Australia's important role in this."

Aspermont has assembled a rich roster of experts to speak. They include:

Andrew Whibley, Vice President: Technology and Innovation, Gold Fields, one of the world's largest unhedged gold producers

Dino Otranto , Chief Operating Officer at Fortescue, a leader in iron ore production that is currently transitioning into a green energy and metals company

, Chief Operating Officer at Fortescue, a leader in iron ore production that is currently transitioning into a green energy and metals company The Hon. Bill Johnston MLA, Minister for Mines and Petroleum, Western Australia Government, a leader in cutting red tape in the mining sector and in revolutionising WA's energy production

Michelle Ash , VP Growth, BHP, currently driving the development of a copper province in South Australia

, VP Growth, BHP, currently driving the development of a copper province in Elizabeth 'Libby' Mettam, Leader, WA Liberal Party, Parliament of Western Australia and a noted pioneer in driving ethical behaviour in mining operations

and a noted pioneer in driving ethical behaviour in mining operations Dennis Brunings , a Principal Project Safety expert who identifies and controls risks for Anglo American , the UK-headquartered multinational miner that is the world's largest platinum producer

, a Principal Project Safety expert who identifies and controls risks for , the UK-headquartered multinational miner that is the world's largest platinum producer Tony Ottaviano , MD & CEO, Liontown Resources

The Future of Mining will be accompanied by a partner event, the inaugural MiningNews Select (MNS) conference over the same date and location. The finance event brings together numerous 'under-the-radar' resources companies in Western Australia, one of the great mining centres. It is intended as a meeting point for investors keen to spend time with entrepreneurs at emerging companies and calibrate their chances of leveraging the next 'bull run' in the sector. MNS will also launch an awards event highlighting leading CEOs, explorers, deals and emerging leaders.

Keynote speakers include:

Liam Twigger , Deputy Chairman and Executive Director, Argonaut

, Deputy Chairman and Executive Director, Argonaut John Forwood , Chief Investment Officer, Lowell Resources Funds Management

, Chief Investment Officer, Lowell Resources Funds Management Peter Albert , CEO & Managing Director, 29Metals

, CEO & Managing Director, 29Metals Nicholas Boyd-Mathews, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer, Eden Asset Management

Frank van Rooyen, Senior Director, Resources & WA, Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility

Sophie Webb , Director & Principal ESG Consultant, Executive ESG

"We've launched this event because, while an area such as the technology sector has ample opportunities for networking, mining needs a new forum for start-ups and scale-ups that require funding, and for investors keen to get a foothold in the resources-equity space before the wider market identifies the undeniable opportunity presented by mining right now." Aspermont Managing Director Alex Kent said.

As Future of Mining and MiningNews Select conferences continue over the next two days, delegates can look forward to more learning sessions across dedicated tracks – namely, Digitalization, Technology, ESG and Net Zero.

Future of Mining and MiningNews Select conferences runs for two days at Pan Pacific Perth. Opening times for delegates are 18 September (Mon): 7.30 am – 5.30 pm and 19 September (Tue): 7.30 am – 4.00 pm.

Delegates may register their attendance to the conference at www.future-of-mining.com/perth and www.miningnewsselect.net/mnsperth

About Aspermont:

Aspermont is a global media group that is the established leader in the delivery of paid content and conferences across all areas of the mining and energy industries. With leading publishing brands such as Mining Journal, Mining News, Mining Magazine and Australia's Mining Monthly, and the successful Events including Future of Mining Series, Mining Journal Select and more, Aspermont is at the forefront of the industry developments and is a well-recognised and respected brand.

Aspermont is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and quoted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. It is also quoted on Tradegate and other regional German exchanges. The company has offices in the UK, Australia, Brazil, USA, Canada, Singapore and the Philippines.

Find out more: https://www.future-of-mining.com/perth/en/page/home

Media contact: Bilal Azmat, Head of Marketing, Aspermont

bilal.azmat@aspermont.com

+44 208 187 2308

SOURCE Aspermont Limited