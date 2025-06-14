Aslan Energy Capital and JIEP Sign Heads of Agreement to Develop East Jakarta's Renewable-Powered Hyperscale Data Center

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aslan Energy Capital (AEC), a Singapore-based developer of clean energy infrastructure, has signed a binding Heads of Agreement (HoA) with Jakarta Industrial Estate Pulogadung (JIEP) to develop the Aslan Jakarta Data Centre (AJDC)—a state-of-the-art, 40-megawatt hyperscale co-location facility powered entirely by certified renewable energy.

ASLAN JIEP Signing event at Jakarta

Strategically located in East Jakarta within the JIEP industrial zone, AJDC will sit on a 40,000 m² site and is designed to house up to 7,000 server racks. The Tier 4 data center will be operational by Q4 2027 and will feature adequate redundancy for all critical systems, ensuring maximum uptime and operational resilience.

In a landmark move for Jakarta's data infrastructure, the facility will also integrate a 120 MW-hour Battery Energy Storage System and draw its primary power supply from renewable energy sourced thru the JIEP collaboration, demonstrating a robust commitment to energy sustainability and climate-aligned growth. AJDC is being developed as next-generation colocation data center providing ultra-reliable uptime, reduced latency, and robust connectivity for enterprises operating locally and worldwide.

Dr. Muthu Chezhian, CEO of Aslan Energy Capital, stated, "This partnership reflects our shared vision to power the digital future with clean, reliable, and scalable infrastructure that respects environmental limits while enabling economic transformation." In alignment with Jakarta's urban planning and environmental needs, the facility is designed as a two-story vertical structure utilizing modular and prefabricated components for rapid deployment and minimal construction impact. With 40% of the land dedicated to built infrastructure and 60% preserved as a natural corridor featuring century-old trees, AJDC is designed to be green -both in function and in form. In addition, the data center will utilize hybrid air-cooled heat exchangers, a significant innovation that removes reliance on cooling towers and sharply reduces daily water use.

Satrio Witjaksono, President Director of JIEP, commented, "We are proud to collaborate with Aslan Energy Capital to introduce a new model for sustainable data infrastructure within Indonesia's most strategic industrial estate. This project will contribute to national digital transformation goals while setting new environmental standards."

This alliance underlines both entities' commitment to Indonesia's renewable energy transition and smart industrial development, in line with the national roadmap for sustainability, digitalization, and green economy leadership.

