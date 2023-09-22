Asian International Arbitration Centre and SOAS University of London, Arbitration and Dispute Resolution Centre sign MoU to promote best practice in arbitration

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC), Kuala Lumpur, and SOAS University of London, Arbitration and Dispute Resolution Centre (SADRC) have yesterday (Thursday 21 September) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance collaboration and promote best practice in alternative dispute resolution techniques, including arbitration.

The MoU will see the AIAC and SADRC further develop teaching and research activities in alternative dispute resolution in line with international best practice, to coordinate efforts to promote the use of alternative dispute resolution.

Azalina Othman Said, Malaysia's Minister of Law and Institutional Reform, was in London to attend the MoU signing, and offer it Malaysia's full support to increase dialogue in arbitration. The Minister attend the MoU signing alongside Malaysia's High Commissioner to the UK Dato' Zakri Jaafar, Solicitor General II of the Attorney General's Chambers of Malaysia, Datuk Almalena Sharmila binti Dato' Dr. Johan, and Deputy Director General of the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister's Department, Dr. Punitha Silivarajoo. The Head of Legal Services Trade and Promotion at the UK Ministry of Justice, Holly O'Callaghan, attended to offer the UK Government's support.

Speaking about the MoU signing, Emilia Onyema, Professor of International Commercial law, SOAS & Director, SADRC, said:

"At the SADRC, we are proud that today we have become a partner of the Asian International Arbitration Centre. Through signing this MoU, we hope to promote alternative dispute resolution techniques in our SOAS regions, Asia, Middle East and Africa, and particularly Malaysia, and learn from our shared experiences."

Sundra Rajoo, Director of AIAC, said:

"We are delighted that today, the Asian International Arbitration Centre has formally agreed a MoU with SOAS University of London's prestigious new Arbitration and Dispute Resolution Centre. The formalization of the MoU between both institutions is indeed a remarkable and significant achievement. We firmly believe that through this innovative partnership, we can enhance our joint efforts to promote best practices in alternative dispute resolution, benefiting not only the UK and Malaysia but also the broader Asian and African region."

Azalina Othman Said, Malaysia's Minister of Law and Institutional Reform, said:

''The UK and Malaysia have a long shared history of collaborating to tackle mutual challenges, and the signing of the MoU between the Asian International Arbitration Centre and SOAS University of London's Arbitration and Dispute Resolution Centre underscores the depth of our relationship and our commitment to advancing global best practices in arbitration."

In practical terms, this collaboration would include steps to encourage, enhance and promote the following areas of cooperation:

Joint courses and training;

Joint research programmes;

Contribution of expertise – such as researchers, panellists, speakers and guest lecturers – to initiatives which share common goals;

Publication of academic journals, books and newsletters;

Student internship programmes;

Organising or hosting joint conferences, workshops, seminars and forums.

In addition to arbitration, the two centres have committed to also promote Islamic arbitration, sports arbitration, mediation, adjudication, and domain name dispute resolution as alternative dispute resolution methods.

The MoU signing comes ahead of the inaugural London International Arbitration Colloquium, which will take place on Monday 25 September at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in London, to consider the role of international arbitration involving sovereign states.

Over the course of three panel sessions, guests will hear expert insights on jurisdictional challenges in investment arbitration, the impact of investment claims on states and their sovereignty, and the role of third-party funding in access to justice.

