Asia-Pacific to Lead Growth of the Personal Protective Equipment Market in the Wind Energy Industry by 2025

Wind energy PPE includes above-the-neck, respiratory, hand, foot, and fall protection, along with protective clothing. Among these, fall protection PPE is the largest and fastest-growing product segment. It is expected to have a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2025.

"COVID-19 stalled the demand for PPE in the wind energy industry due to the temporary delay in wind farm installations. With economies expected to slowly recover and a renewed interest in environment-friendly and sustainable sources of electricity generation, the demand for PPE in the wind energy industry is expected to rise," said Anjan Roy, Senior Research Analyst, Chemicals, Materials and Nutrition Practice, Frost & Sullivan. "Offshore wind farms and electric power grids are expected to further enhance PPE usage. Offshore wind turbines can produce more electricity, owing to the steady wind, but the construction, repair, and maintenance require more manpower than the traditional onshore wind turbine, thus driving the usage of PPE in the industry."

Roy added: "Tax and financial incentives along with favorable renewable portfolio standards (RPS) play a critical role in driving wind energy, correspondingly increasing the PPE usage across the world. In the United States, all construction on wind energy systems started by December 31, 2020, can either receive the federal Business Energy Investment Tax Credit (ITC) or the federal Renewable Electricity Production Tax Credit (PTC). In China, regulators approved subsidy-free projects of 11.4 GW of wind energy in 2020. And the UK has lifted its ban on subsidizing new onshore wind farms, allowing floating offshore wind projects, in a new auction scheme announced in June 2020."

To expand revenue generation prospects, PPE manufacturers should explore these strategic recommendations:

Above-the-neck protection: Major manufacturers will grow by consolidating their positions in existing markets as well as through mergers and acquisitions in unexplored regions. The future for above-the-neck PPE lies in more customized and integrated solutions with multiple functionalities integrated into a single product. Technology will also drive the market with increasing preference for more advanced active communication ear muffs, custom-molded earplugs, protective eyewear, and smart helmets.

Respiratory Protection: The development of filter technology has resulted in the rising adoption of non-woven filters in respiratory protection that are expected to replace plastic filters. Increasing awareness of the ill effects of silica and the implementation of respirable crystalline silica standard (29 CFR 1926.1153) are expected to positively influence the volume demand for respiratory protection.

Protective Clothing: This segment is expected to be driven by reusable fire-resistant (FR) clothing because it is comparatively more cost-efficient. In addition, there is an increasing preference for inherent FR clothing over treated FR clothing because the protective capability of inherent clothing does not diminish over time, even after numerous washes.

Hand Protection: Product innovation and diversified product offerings will help market participants remain competitive. Technical innovation includes gloves made of high-performance polyethylene (HPPE), which offers superior grip and protection.

