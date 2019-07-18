ASHP Asset Management Joins HIES as Their First Ever 'Investor Affiliate Partner'

MANCHESTER, England, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Insulation and Energy Systems Contractors Scheme (HIES) have accepted ASHP Asset Management (a wholly owned subsidiary of Dynamis Associates) as their first ever 'Investor Affiliate Partner'.

Gaining HIES Consumer Code accreditation is the penultimate step for ASHP Asset Management in completing their application to become an Ofgem 'Approved Investor' under The Government's Assignment of Rights (AoR) Scheme. As an approved investor, ASHP Asset Management will be able to fund the purchase and installation of a renewable heating system for customers and in return receive the rights to a participant's Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) payments.

Martin Smith, CEO of Dynamis Associates, commented:

"We've had a challenging but exciting 18 months and since working with HIES, we now feel we're a step closer to securing Ofgem approval. It was a no brainer when it came to choosing which Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) approved consumer protection code to support our plans. We wanted to offer end to end complete consumer protection and it was only HIES that could help us achieve that. We knew HIES would put us to the test, we knew their

accreditation process would ensure we had the right procedures in place, and we are delighted to become HIES's first ever approved 'Investor Affiliate Partner'."

To help deliver a cheaper, natural source of energy for consumers, ASHP Asset Management is now seeking to grow its renewable installer network. They are looking for experienced, reputable installers who have the capacity, infrastructure and ambition to install 'high' volumes of air source heat pumps.

Martin Smith continued: "We genuinely believe that this is an excellent proposition for installers and customers alike. Anyone currently fitting air source heat pumps would be naive not to consider the unique business model we can offer and we're asking installers to get in contact to register their interest."

Ciarán Harkin, Managing Director of HIES, commented: "We are really pleased to announce ASHP Asset Management as our first sole Investor Affiliate Partner. Previously we have struggled to see where the return on investment would come from for all parties, which makes us nervous as a consumer protection organisation, as we know the customer always suffers in that situation. However, we genuinely believe that the business case that ASHP Asset Management is presenting is secure."

Ciarán continued: "We are confident ASHP Asset Management has the infrastructure and backing to make a huge impact in the renewables market and are genuinely committed to giving consumers a better deal. It is great to work with a partner who supports our overarching vision to transform consumer protection in the home energy market."

Installers can register their interest in becoming an approved installer under the Assignment of Rights here http://tiny.cc/AoR-Interest working with ASHP Asset Management and HIES.

For more information on ASHP Asset Management/Dynamis Associates and HIES

Press Enquiries to: Michael McGougan HIES Consumer Code Phone: 0344 324 5242 Email: m.mcgougan@hiesscheme.org.uk Web: www.hiesscheme.org.uk Installer Enquiries to: Mike Dalby ASHP Asset Management/Dynamis Associates Phone: 020 895 6793 Email: installers@dynamisassociates.co.uk Web: http://www.dynamisassociates.co.uk/

SOURCE ASHP Asset Management Ltd