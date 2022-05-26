Ashok Leyland expands and strengthens its presence in Southern Africa

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amandeep Singh, Head International Operations, Ashok Leyland said, "We have ambitious growth plans for the African Market. Our time tested products are well suited for the African terrain and offers superior value proposition to customers. ETG group's extensive connect in these markets will complement our growth plans. We are already present in most of the East and West African countries. We now have the right product portfolio with Best in Class TCO to cater to requirements of this market and provide excellent value proposition for customers."

Mr. Rajeev Saxena, CEO of ETGL, said, "We are excited to announce our partnership with Ashok Leyland Ltd. This partnership will be instrumental in bringing a range of Commercial Vehicles solutions to address specific requirements of different customer groups in the territory."

About Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is one of the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, the 4th largest manufacturer of buses in the world, and the 19th largest manufacturers of trucks. Headquartered in Chennai, and a footprint that extends across 50 countries, Ashok Leyland is one of the most fully integrated manufacturing companies, and has a well-diversified portfolio across the automobile industry.

About ETG

ETG has developed into a global player with a diverse portfolio of expertise across multiple industries, encompassing agricultural inputs, logistics, distribution, merchandising, energy, food processing and supply chain optimisation. The group has a presence in 48 countries across 6 continents. For more information, please visit our website www.etgworld.com or send a mail to info@etgworld.com.

