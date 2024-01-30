Ascot Group Appoints Elizabeth Johnson as Group Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascot Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Elizabeth Johnson as Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

Ms. Johnson will be responsible for leading the company's global operational support organization while also overseeing the Ascot technology, business intelligence, and communications and marketing functions. She will continue to report to Jonathan Zaffino, Group Chief Executive Officer and President.

"Since joining the company nearly four years ago, Elizabeth has consistently demonstrated the strategic vision and execution skills needed to drive and support our Group's success," Zaffino commented on the appointment. "Her efforts have been instrumental in enhancing our operational efficiencies and underwriting discipline, and in delivering advancements in our IT capabilities. Elizabeth is a strong advocate of our authentic culture and embodies the Ascot Way through collaborative engagement, strong leadership, and a commitment to exemplary execution in all areas of the business."

Ms. Johnson joined the organization in 2020 as Chief Underwriting Officer, North America, and in 2022, was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, North America, responsible for overseeing the strategic direction of an integrated underwriting, data, and operational organization for the region.

Prior to joining Ascot, Ms. Johnson was Managing Director at Nationwide and spent nearly two decades at AIG, where she held several senior underwriting and management roles. She has extensive Property & Casualty industry experience and an excellent track record of developing and leading successful business operations.

"I am honored to take on the role of Group COO at Ascot and look forward to building upon the strong operational foundations set forth by our regional leadership teams to both align and further enhance our underwriting and operational excellence across the globe. I look forward to partnering with Jon, our Global Executive Committee and our business and functional leaders to help Ascot achieve both our strategic ambitions and near-term goals," said Ms. Johnson.

The information contained herein is intended for informational purposes only. Statements of coverage availability and scope are general in nature, subject to change and underwriting of any individual risk, and provide no guaranty or warranty of coverage, express or implied. Products and services are offered through insurance company affiliates within the Ascot Group. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and some may be available in the United States only on a surplus line basis through licensed surplus line brokers. The precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued. The publication and delivery of the information contained herein is not intended as a solicitation for the purchase of insurance on any US risk. California Surplus Lines License: Ascot General Insurance Agency, Inc. License #: 0K61371.

CONTACT:

Kristina Corso | Prosek Partners

M: 908.278.6225

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239587/ascot_logo_square_color_lrg_Logo.jpg