Ascenda and Ramp partner to make spend management more rewarding for U.S. businesses

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascenda, the global premium rewards network, today announced it has partnered with Ramp, the finance automation platform and corporate card designed to save businesses time and money, to provide Ramp customers more ways to redeem points earned on U.S. spend.

The partnership evolves Ramp's established cashback program into a more flexible offering that is set to meet customer needs and strengthen Ramp's overall value proposition. By connecting to Ascenda's global rewards ecosystem, Ramp customers can transfer rewards to a broad selection of highly desired frequent traveler programs globally, including Air France–KLM Flying Blue, British Airways Executive Club, Marriott Bonvoy®, Qatar Airways Privilege Club, and Wyndham Rewards.

"We believe businesses deserve more from their financial services software and are committed to saving them time and money," said Colin Kennedy, Chief Business Officer at Ramp. "Customers want more ways to redeem points on every dollar spent, with rewards that are relevant to their bottom line and their employees. By partnering with Ascenda, we're able to provide flexibility with control – which is embedded in everything we do – to allow businesses to redeem in ways that work for them without any wasteful spend."

"Our partnership with Ramp is setting a new standard for the industry," said Madeline O'Connor, SVP Strategic Clients at Ascenda. "By offering Ramp more ways to unlock value through their rewards program, they're differentiating themselves from competitors with a premium proposition, enabling them to acquire more customers as well as drive higher usage and retention from existing customers."

About Ascenda

Ascenda powers the growth of financial services brands with premium rewards propositions and loyalty that accelerate customer acquisition, increase usage, and drive retention. Its best-in-class customer engagement platform is simple to deploy and powered by a unique global network of premium content that unlocks exceptional end-user value.

For more information, please visit ascenda.com.

About Ramp

Ramp is the ultimate platform for modern finance teams. From spend management and expense management software, to bill payments and vendor management , Ramp's all-in-one solution is designed to automate finance operations and build healthier businesses. Over 25,000 businesses have switched to Ramp to cut their expenses by an average of 5% and close their books 8x faster. To date, the company has saved its customers over $1 billion and 10 million hours. Learn more at ramp.com .

