As First Patients Are Vaccinated for COVID-19 Across the UK, An Integrated EPR Makes a Herculean Effort Easier

Cambridge University Hospitals use Epic software to help schedule timely doses for patients, record administration, monitor side effects, and report on outcomes

VERONA, Wisconsin, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a difficult year comes to a close, the first COVID-19 vaccines are a powerful new advancement in the fight against the SARS-Cov-2 virus. The logistical requirements of scheduling and administering two doses of the vaccine to each person necessitate a massive nationwide undertaking that must be done with precision to be most effective. Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust are taking an innovative approach to this challenge by coordinating the effort using their electronic patient record.