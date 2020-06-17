As Dental Problems Spike Due to Increasing Geriatric Population, Dental Consumables Market Prepares to Witness Growth: TMR

- Growing geriatric population, poor lifestyle choices such as drinking, and smoking are contributing to increase in number of cases of dental problems

- Compound Annual Growth Rate to be 5.4% from 2019 to 2027

- Europe and North America will account for a major share of the global dental consumables market

ALBANY, New York, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A number of growth factors are helping the global dental consumables market on to a high growth trajectory. The growth rate will be 5.4%, taking the market worth up notably to USD 38.4 billion by the end of the period 2019 to 2027.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Factors such as increase in dental tourism, advancement in implant techniques, and growing number of cases of dental problems will contribute massively to growth in the global dental consumables market."

Key Findings of Global Dental Consumables Market Study:

Dental Implants to be a notable contributor of growth over the forecast period

Advancement in implant designs to drive growth in the segment

Europe and North America to dominate the market due to rapidly ageing population

and to dominate the market due to rapidly ageing population One in every four people in these regions to be aged 65 and above by 2050

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Dental Consumables Market:

Dental problems are widespread, as per Transparency Market Research. And, this is a major factor that is set to drive growth in the global dental consumables market. It is significant to note here that various factors are driving up cases of tooth decay, tooth erosion, gum diseases, and mouth sores. A glimpse into these is provided below:

Population across the globe is ageing and this demographic segment is known for susceptibility to dental health challenges

By the year 2050, number of people aged 60 and above will be around 2 billion from around 970 million in the year 2017

Excessive drinking and smoking is leading to tooth decay and that is driving demand for dental consumables over the forecast period

Poor eating habits such as insufficient quantities of fiber-rich food and excessive intake of sugary foods and beverages is also paving way for growth in the market

Dental implant techniques is witnessing advancement in designs, procedures and outcomes and this is propelling the growth curve higher

Regional Analysis of Global Dental Consumables Market:

North America and Europe are anticipated to account for a sizeable share of the global dental consumables market

and are anticipated to account for a sizeable share of the global dental consumables market Funding of oral health clinics in these regions is growing and population is ageing rapidly, driving demand for dental consumables

A large number of people in these regions is suffering from periodontal diseases

Asia Pacific is set to witness growth at a high rate (CAGR) over the forecast period owing to deregulation of these services

Competitive Landscape of Global Dental Consumables Market:

Transparency Market Research has provided a deep-dive into the competitive landscape of global dental consumables market in its report so players can make well-informed decisions. It is pertinent to note here that the vendor landscape is slightly fragmented. Key players, well-known for their proactive measures, are 3M Health Care, Danaher Corporation, DENTSPLY Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Patterson Companies, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., among others. These are comprehensively detailed in the market report. It also contains information on business strategies, company overview, financials, and recent developments.

The global dental consumables market has been segmented as follows:

Global Dental Consumables Market, by Product

Dental Implants

Crowns & Bridges

Dental Biomaterials

Orthodontics

Endodontics

Periodontics

Retail Dental Care Essentials

Other Dental Consumables

Global Dental Consumables Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

