As Cost of Living Crisis Escalates, Reward Gateway Saves UK Employees Over £28m on Everyday Expenses

In addition to offering unsurpassed employee retail discounts, company announces launch of industry's first Instant Reloadable Voucher to help employees instantly save even more at Asda, Sainsbury's and Tesco

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reward Gateway, a leading global employee engagement company, announced record-setting usage levels of its market-leading discounts platform, Smartspending™, with UK employees saving over £28m on food, clothing, utilities and more in the last 12 months alone. The company has also announced the launch of the industry's first Instant Reloadable Voucher with discounts at Asda, Sainsbury's and Tesco to further maximise employee savings on groceries. This new feature is designed to support employees and their families during the holiday season and beyond.

Molly Pemberton, Group Director of Retail at Reward Gateway said:

"Reward Gateway has always partnered with leading retailers to deliver the highests level of meaningful discounts to employees. In fact, in this past quarter, employees saved £1.8 million on groceries alone using the Reward Gateway platform, an increase of 50% over Q3 2021. The new addition of our Instant Reloadable Voucher with discounts at the UK's leading grocery stores delivers another high-impact way to benefit millions of employees."

Instant Reloadable Vouchers offer significant advantages: employees can purchase or top up the new vouchers via mobile or desktop at a discounted price and use them in conjunction with other in-store promotions, loyalty cards or sales. The digital vouchers can be repeatedly topped up – either at the point of need or pre-scheduled – at the discounted rate. This ensures that any leftover balance is used and no funds are wasted.

Contact

For all media enquiries, please contact rewardgateway@hardnumbers.co.uk

About Reward Gateway

Reward Gateway helps companies engage, motivate and retain people – every day, all over the world. Partnering with over 2,500 companies in 23 countries, we empower more than 5 million employees to connect, appreciate and support one another to make the world a better place to work. Our unified employee engagement hub provides the best of recognition, reward, wellbeing, surveys, benefits and discounts that support talent acquisition, retention and values-driven growth. Clients include American Express, Unilever, Samsung, IBM, McDonald's and more.

Learn more at www.rewardgateway.com

SOURCE Reward Gateway