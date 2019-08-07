Artificial Solutions: Invitation to the Presentation of the Q2 Report 2019

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Solutions® (FNSE: ASAI), the leading specialist in enterprise-strength conversational AI, will release the interim report for the second quarter of 2019 on Wednesday 14 August 2019 at 07:30 am (CET). The report and a presentation will be available on www.artificial-solutions.com/investor-relations.

Webcast and conference call details

Lawrence Flynn, CEO and Chris Bushnell, CFO will present the financial result on a combined telephone conference and live webcast the same day at 10:00 CET.

To follow the webcast, please visit www.artificial-solutions.com/investor-relations.

In order to participate in the conference call, please use the dial-in details below. Callers are encouraged to dial in 5-10 minutes in advance as a short registration with the call operator is required.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

UK +44 3333000804 Sweden +46 856642651 United States +1 6319131422

Conference ID: 85819374#

For further information, please contact:

Chris Bushnell, CFO, Artificial Solutions

telephone: +44 (0) 7785243580

e-mail chris.bushnell@artificial-solutions.com

