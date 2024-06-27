Artificial Intelligence Market Expansion at 15.92% CAGR by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, Mass., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SkyQuest, the global Artificial Intelligence Market size was valued at USD 157.8 Billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 285.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 1,047.0 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 15.92% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

Artificial intelligence is developing human intelligence systems using devices to create intelligent software and hardware capable of performing human behaviors such as learning and problem solving. The report also includes AW-based solutions such as AWS Chatbots, OpenAI Codex, and Azure AI. The global market is set to grow exponentially with the rise of artificial intelligence, increased share and efficiency, growth of smaller AI providers, changing complex business models and highly personalized service requirements.

In recent years, digital technology and the widespread use of the Internet have contributed significantly to the global expansion of the AI industry. Technological advances in various industries are always driven by the huge investments in R&D by large tech companies.

In response to the introduction of new AI tools, hyper-scalers around the world are introducing AI-powered chatbots. These chatbots will compete directly with ChatGPT and help Hyper Scalar maintain its dominant position in this market. According to OpenAI, their AI tool ChatGPT reached over one million people in just five days when it was launched in November 2022. The tool can generate human-like text and translation from writing short texts, term papers and writing songs to mathematics Solution problems. But it took much longer for other popular online services to reach the million-user mark. The figures below show the time it took for popular online programs to reach a million views.

Artificial Intelligence Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 285.9 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 1047.0 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.92% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Offering, Technology, Business Function and Industry Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Technological advancements in AI algorithms and hardware are pivotal drivers for the artificial intelligence market's rapid growth Key Market Drivers The growing adoption of AI across various industries is a significant driver of market expansion

Segments covered in Artificial Intelligence Market are as follows:

Offering Hardware (AI Accelerators, Processors [Central Processing Units, Graphics Processing Units, Field Programmable Gate Arrays and Other Processors], Memory, Networking Hardware), Software (Type [discriminative AI {Classificational Algorithms, Regression Algorithm, Deep Learning Platforms, and Ensemble methods}, Deployment Model {Cloud and On-Premises}, Coding Automation {NO-CODE AI, LOW CODE AI, PRO CODE AI}]), Services (Professional Services [Training & Consulting Services, System integration & Deployment Services and Support & Maintenance Services], and Managed Services)

Technology Machine Learning (Supervised Learning, Unsupervised Learning, Reinforcement Leaning), Natural Language Processing (Natural Language Understanding [Text-Classification NLP, Name Entity Recognition, Intent Recognition, Relationship Extraction, and Others], Natural Language Generation [Text Summarization, Machine Translation, Language Modelling, Dialogue Generation]), Computer Vision (Object Detection, Image Classification, Semantic Segmentation, Facial Recognition, and Others), Generative AI, Robotics, Autonous & Sensor technology, Context-Aware AI (Context-Aware Recommendation Systems, Multi-modal AI, and Context- Aware Virtual Assistants)

Business Function Marketing & Sales (Customer Segmentation, Predictive Lead Scoring, Personalized Recommendations, Dynamic Pricing Optimization, Churn Prediction, Sentiment Analysis, Marketing Attribution and Others), Human Resources (Candidate Screening, Employee Retention Analysis, Performance Management, Workforce Planning & Forecasting, Employee Feedback Analysis, Skill Gap Analysis, Diversity & Inclusion Analytics and Others), Finance & Accounting (Fraud Detection, Financial Forecasting, Expense Management, Invoice Processing, Credit Risk Assessment, Regulatory Compliance, Budgeting & Planning and Others (Tax Automation, Financial Reporting Automation)), Operations (Predictive Maintenance, Supply Chain Optimization, AIops, IT Service Management, Quality Control, Route Optimization, Cold Chain Monitoring, Inventory Management, Procurement Automation, Equipment Failure Prediction, and Others), Cybersecurity (Threat Detection & Response, Anomaly Detection, Vulnerability Assessment, Identity & Access Management, Security Automation & Orchestration, Endpoint Protection, Network Traffic Analysis) and Others

Industry BFSI (Fraud Detection & Prevention, Risk Assessment & Management, Algorithmic Trading, Credit Scoring & Underwriting, Customer Service Automation, Personalized Financial Recommendations, Investment Portfolio Management, Regulatory Compliance Monitoring and Others), Retail & E-commerce (Personalized Product Recommendation, Customer Relationship Management, Visual Search, Virtual Customer Assistant, Price Optimization, Supply Chain Management & Demand Planning, Virtual Stores and Others), Automotive, Transportation & Logistics (Semi-autonomous & Autonomous Vehicles, Route Optimization, Intelligent Traffic Management, Driver Assistance Systems, Smart Logistics & Warehousing, Supply Chain Visibility & Tracking, Fleet Management, Vehicle Diagnostics & Telematics and Others), Government & Defense (Surveillance & Situational Awareness, Law Enforcement, Intelligence Analysis & Data Processing, Simulation & Training, Command & Control, Disaster Response & Recovery Assistance, E-governance & Digital City Services and Others), Healthcare & Life Sciences (Patient Data And Risk Analysis, Lifestyle Management & Monitoring, Precision Medicine, Inpatient Care & Hospital Management, Medical Imaging & Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, AI-assisted Medical Services, Medical Research and Others), Telecommunications (Network Optimization, Network Security, Customer Service & Support, Network Planning & Optimization, Network Analytics, Intelligent Call Routing, Network Fault Prediction, Virtual Network Assistants, Voice And Speech Recognition and Others), Energy & Utilities (Energy Demand Forecasting, Grid Optimization & Management, Energy Consumption Analytics, Smart Metering & Energy Data Management, Energy Storage Optimization, Real-time Energy Monitoring & Control, Power Quality Monitoring And Management, Energy Trading & Market Forecasting, Intelligent Energy Management Systems, Others), Manufacturing (Material Movement Management, Predictive Maintenance & Machinery Inspection, Production Planning, Recyclable Material Reclamation, Quality Control, Production Line Optimization, Intelligent Inventory Management), Agriculture [Crop Monitoring & Yield Prediction, Precision Farming, Soil Analysis & Nutrient Management, Pest & Disease Detection, Irrigation Optimization & Water Management, Automated Harvesting And Sorting, Weed Detection & Management Weather & Climate Monitoring, Livestock Monitoring & Health Management, and Others] and Others), IT/ITes (Automated Code Generation & Optimization, Automated IT Asset Management, IT Ticketing & Support Automation, Intelligent Data Backup & Recovery, Automated Software Testing & Quality Assurance and Others), Media & Entertainment (Content Recommendation Systems, Content Creation & Generation, Content Copyright Protection, Audience Analytics & Segmentation, Personalized Advertising and Others) and Other Verticals



Segments Redefining the Artificial Intelligence Market

With increasing demand for AI deployment, integration and maintenance services across industries, the service segment is the fastest growing in the global artificial intelligence market as enterprises seek to adopt AI-powered solutions. Many companies such as Accenture, IBM, and Deloitte offer comprehensive AI services that help organizations develop AI strategies, create custom AI models, and integrate AI into business processes.

The fastest growing category is NLP or Natural Language Processing due to its widespread use in various industries, increased demand for conversational AI while virtual assistants and chatbots playing a more important role in enhancing human-computer interaction which has also boosted the market. Transformer models such as GPT-3 and BERT, have greatly improved the capabilities of NLP for greater efficiency and versatility. Companies like Google, Amazon and Apple use NLP extensively for things such as understanding and responding to commands, translating text and speech, analyzing social media posts to predict public sentiment and much more.

The Asia Pacific region in the market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Demand for technology is growing due to increasing investments by many companies in the use of AI. In addition, the Asia Pacific artificial intelligence market is expanding, as AI is applied in a variety of industries, including automotive, healthcare, retail and food and beverage industries.

AI: Shaping the Future of Industries Worldwide

Artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries, driving innovation, efficiency and economic growth. As AI technologies continue to evolve, their roles will become more diverse and impactful. Artificial intelligence has emerged as a transformative force, reshaping industries from healthcare to finance through automation, predictive analytics and personalized experiences. However, to unlock the real potential of Artificial Intelligence, ethical considerations, data privacy, and the need for a skilled workforce must be addressed. AI advancements pave way for innovation, expanded applications and integration into everyday life, paving the way for a smarter, more connected future.

