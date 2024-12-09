Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market to Hit USD 4.72 Billion by 2029 with 22.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=22519734

Browse in-depth TOC on "Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market"

744 - Tables

61 - Figures

549 - Pages

Based on components, AI in the medical diagnostics market is divided into software, services, and hardware. In 2023, the software segment dominated the market, while the services segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR from 2023-2029. The software segment dominates AI in medical diagnostics due to its ability to process vast medical data, integrate seamlessly with clinical workflows, and offer customization across fields like radiology and pathology. The software allows continuous updates, ensuring AI tools remain accurate and current, and cloud-based solutions enable remote access and data sharing, enhancing efficiency and outcomes. This flexibility, scalability, and ease of integration make software essential for advancing AI in diagnostics.

Based on application, AI in medical diagnostics market is divided into in vivo and in vitro diagnostics. In 2023, the in vivo diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of this market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of AI solutions, as these solutions help decrease human errors and improve treatment efficacy effectiveness. AI's ability to analyse complex imaging data—like MRIs, CT scans, and ultrasounds—improves accuracy and speed, making it invaluable for diagnosing and managing conditions within the body. This demand for AI in in vivo imaging applications drives its larger market share.

Based on end user, the AI in medical diagnostics market is segmented by end users into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, diagnostic laboratories, and other healthcare providers. Hospitals held the largest market share in 2023, largely due to the rising demand for diagnostic imaging procedures, especially for conditions like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders. Additionally, hospitals are increasingly adopting automation and digitized workflows in radiology, enhancing efficiency and accuracy, which further drives AI adoption.

Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America dominated the market, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong AI investment, and early adoption of AI technologies. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is drove by rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure, a growing elderly population, and proactive initiatives by government in countries like China and India, aimed at boosting AI adoption in medical diagnostics. Emerging markets in Asia Pacific present significant opportunities for AI solutions as healthcare providers look to expand diagnostic capabilities and address increasing demand.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=22519734

The competitive landscape for the medical diagnostics industry is dominated by a few large multinational corporations that have carved out a significant market share. However, certain SMEs and regional businesses have a significant market share. The medical diagnostics market is dominated by Microsoft (US), Merative (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), GE HealthCare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Google (US), Digital Diagnostics Inc. (US), InformAl (US), HeartFlow, Inc. (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Enlitic, Inc. (US), icometrix (Belgium), Aidence (Netherlands), and Butterfly Network.

Microsoft (US):

Microsoft is a major player in the medical diagnostics space. The company spends heavily in R&D, which has expanded its product portfolio and position in the AI industry. The company's key focus areas in the AI market include machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and speech recognition. Besides, the company showed its good organic growth capabilities in its new Azure Machine Learning (AML). In 2024, Microsoft and NVIDIA will expand their relationship to combine Azure's cloud and AI capabilities with NVIDIA's DGX Cloud and Clara suite. The partnership will help accelerate clinical research, medication discovery, and medical imaging diagnostics that lead to better patient care. In 2023, Microsoft and Paige AI, Inc. will work together to develop the world's largest image-based AI models for digital pathology and oncology. This collaboration is foreseen to revolutionize cancer diagnosis and patient care by tapping into extensive AI capabilities.

NVIDIA CORPORATION (US):

NVIDIA Corporation takes the second position in the AI medical diagnostics market mainly as a supplier of a vast array of GPUs for training and execution of ML and AI algorithms. The company has a powerful presence in different geographies and operates with large OEMs/ODMs all over the world. It continues its actions on creating new products for the AI/DL market. For instance, in September 2022, the company released the announcement for the NVIDIA IGX platform. NVIDIA IGX will assist businesses in creating next generation software-defined industrial and medical devices that can be safe, along with humans, to work in the same environment. This NVIDIA IGX platform is a large package for hardware and software including the smart, powerful, small, and energy-efficient AI supercomputer named the NVIDIA IGX Orin, designed particularly for autonomous industrial equipment and medical devices. The company platforms such as DGX AI and a family of GPUs speed up the use of deep neural and machine learning in healthcare. The company has more than 50 offices across the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company's global presence and adoption of inorganic growth strategies have improved it to acquire a strong position in this market.

GOOGLE (US):

Google has led the way in utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) in medical diagnosis. The Google AI in medical diagnostics solution, Automated Retinal Disease Assessment, or ARDA, uses AI to aid healthcare workers in the diagnosis of diabetic retinopathy, and AI algorithms are potentially on their way to enabling doctors to diagnose many more diseases. This is already implemented for the identification of diabetic retinopathy in the European Union and India and treatment have undergoing clinical trials in the US and Thailand. Google is creating a tool that will enable people to investigate and detect their skin, hair, and nail diseases by leveraging the computer vision and image search expertise it has created. The tool aids in hundreds of diseases, including more than 80% of those seen in clinics and over 90% of the most searched conditions.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market

Lab Automation Market

Biomarkers Market

Microfluidics Market

Molecular Diagnostics Market

Get access to the latest updates on AI in Medical Diagnostics Companies and AI in Medical Diagnostics Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg