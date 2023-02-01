Artificial Intelligence Applications Become a Pillar in the eSports Industry

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The eSports industry has had to overcome major obstacles en route to its current status. In previous years, limited tournament infrastructure and a lower number of organizations have restricted the market growth. Such limitations resulted in fewer revenue streams for players and team owners. However, in 2017, Riot Games created the League of Legends for the North America and Europe region, giving a structured format to the tournament. Later, in 2018, Activision Blizzard, Inc. launched its Overwatch league, creating the requisite infrastructure for the monetization of eSports tournaments. Among the many technological innovations that contribute to eSports, artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a useful tool for gamers and developers alike. For example, many players are demanding coaching apps, which are based on AI. AI-powered coaching offered by SenpAI suggests better strategies for some of the best video games such as DotA 2 and League of Legends by accessing player stats. SenpAI also offers in-game guidance by providing in-depth stats for players to analyze. React Gaming Group Inc. (TSX-V: RGG) (OTC: ITMZF), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI), BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD), Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ: MGAM)

Outside of the eSports segment, AI is making impressive strides. Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, commonly called ChatGPT, a chatbot launched by OpenAI in November 2022, quickly garnered attention for its detailed responses and articulate answers across many domains of knowledge. The popularity it has gained since has boosted OpenAI's value to USD 29 Billion. In addition, last week Microsoft has confirmed that it is extending the partnership with OpenAI, with a rumored investment of USD 10 billion as the tech giant is looking to accelerate the breakthroughs in AI. Microsoft Azure will also continue as the exclusive cloud provider for the chatbot as OpenAI uses Azure to train all its models.

React Gaming Group Inc. (TSX-V: RGG) (OTCQB: ITMZF) just announced breaking news regarding, "its 2023 plans to enhance the capabilities of its online esports tournament and betting platforms, Compete.gg and LOOT.BET, through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) applications and machine learning (ML) techniques.

"Esports is a large and growing market with revenues that are expected to reach $1.87 billion in 2025, according to market analytics firm Statista. As this booming industry grows, AI is widely seen as having the potential to bring about significant revenue opportunities in the next decade. AI's ability to automate repetitive tasks, make smart decisions, and analyze large amounts of data faster than humans, makes it a valuable tool for businesses across various industries, including gaming and esports. In the online esports space, AI can help improve tournament organization and player engagement, provide valuable insights for sponsors, and streamline betting and wagering processes, amongst many other applications that could benefit Compete.gg and LOOT.BET. This is why we will focus in 2023 on enhancing our AI capabilities in both our online esports platforms," said Leigh Hughes, CEO of React Gaming.

In any sport, the ability to analyse performance and use that insight to predict the outcome is very valuable. Esports are different from traditional sports in that everything about them is digital. These digital landscapes generate a huge amount of data, in a way that no other sport can. This gives AI a huge advantage for analysis and prediction.

React Gaming's primary goal with Compete.gg is to pursue the development of its universal and accessible esports tournament platform that enables gamers worldwide to win money playing their favorite video games. AI and machine learning would come into play here by helping the Corporation to further develop its Smart AI Tournament System, which would enable it to scale with demand and facilitate and run online esports tournaments in a much more straightforward and effective manner. More precisely, this would involve exploring the exciting possibilities of AI technology to revolutionize the online esports tournament space. Our goal is to utilize AI algorithms to generate the fairest and most competitive tournaments possible, in real time. These algorithms will consider player performance, past tournament results, and various other factors to craft optimized schedules, matchups, and pairings. We also plan to use AI to help tournament organizers (TO), of any size, quickly establish a home for themselves on our platform, making it easier for TOs to run and facilitate a wide array of esports tournaments online while also strengthening their brand recognition.

With LOOT.BET, AI would be used to generate live-data integration, in-game analytics, predictive modeling and personalized recommendations, just to name a few. AI and ML would work together to derive high-quality insights that could be very useful for the people betting on React Gaming's LOOT.BET esports platform, while enhancing its performance.

'Our main goal will be to use AI and ML to provide a best-in-class experience for our users, prevent cheating, and predict outcomes of matches to provide keen insights for our players, which could all lead to increased fan engagement, the main revenue driver in esports,' concluded Mr. Hughes."

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced in a blog post the company's Frostbite Labs team joining in partnership with OpenAI, an organization committed to advancements in artificial intelligence that will make a positive global impact. In OpenAI's new software platform called Universe, the research community will have the opportunity to challenge self-learning AI agents to try to automatically learn to play EA games such as Mirror's Edge™, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2™ and Peggle™. The learnings we can take as a technology community from this work will help to fuel new concepts in gameplay, services and game development.

https://news.ea.com/press-releases/press-releases-details/2023/EA-SPORTS-PGA-TOUR-THE-EXCLUSIVE-HOME-OF-ALL-FOUR-MENS-MAJORS-AND-ROAD-TO-THE-MASTERS-LAUNCHES-WORLDWIDE-MARCH-24-2023/default.aspx

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, announced yesterday the launch of the C3 Generative AI Product Suite with the release of its first product — C3 Generative AI for Enterprise Search. "C3 Generative AI fundamentally changes the human computer interaction model of enterprise application software," said C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel. "Combining the full potential of natural language, generative pre-trained transformers, enterprise AI, and predictive analytics will change everything about enterprise computing."

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) announced last week it would rely on ChatGPT creator OpenAI to enhance its quizzes and personalize some content for its audiences, becoming the latest digital publisher to embrace artificial intelligence. According to the Wall Street Journal, in a memo to staff sent last Thursday, Chief Executive Jonah Peretti said he intends for AI to play a larger role in the company's editorial and business operations this year.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ: MGAM) is a mobile esports and social platform company that holds trademark and IP rights for collegiate esports tournaments, teams, and players in India. Mobile Global Esports was organized in March of 2021 to carry on and expand an esports business. Back in December the Company announced that its Indian operating subsidiary - MOGO Esports Private Ltd. - has signed the six winners of the MOGO National Championships to exclusive esports representation and tournament development contracts.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE: https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia.

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz.

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz.

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz.

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For react gaming group inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com