Artesian : DueDil announce Slalom Consulting as new Professional Services Partner

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based FinTech Artesian : DueDil have today announced a new strategic partnership with Slalom, a modern strategy, technology, and business transformation consulting firm. This is the first new partnership agreement to be announced following the merger between Artesian and DueDil last month.

Artesian : DueDil have set the pace of innovation in the UK's company intelligence space and in recent years, have become major players in the rapidly evolving B2B FinTech/RegTech market; Artesian solving many of the complex challenges impacting the frontlines of banks and insurers, and DueDil helping FSI businesses meet the regulatory and compliance needs of the middle and back office.

Combining the best of both platforms – DueDil's Business Information Graph (B.I.G.)™ and Premium APIs, and Artesian's powerful web application and advanced rules engine – delivers an easy to deploy solution for banks, insurers and FinTechs to find the right customers, onboard them faster and keep them for life.

Ultimately, customers of both DueDil and Artesian will be able to do better business, faster, by using market-leading data and insights on businesses, combined with flexible solutions to automate B2B customer engagement, onboarding and in-life monitoring.

Slalom brings a wealth of Financial Services experience, helping clients solve for complex problems and redefining what's possible; leveraging its Data and Analytics, CRM, Product Engineering and UX capabilities coupled with Strategy and Advisory practices to enable new digital capabilities and improve end to end experiences.

Talking about the new relationship with Artesian and DueDil, Will Davies, Head of Financial Services, UK at Slalom said;

"For the many firms and industries Slalom serves, the investment in intelligence solutions enables the ability to improve lead generation, streamline and automate onboarding and deliver improved risk management whilst also enabling a better relationship management and customer experience. This exciting new partnership enables Slalom to solve a multitude of issues for our customers across the Banking and Insurance lifecycles as well as other industry challenges."

Andrew Yates, CEO of the newly merged company commented "The team at Artesian: Duedil are super excited the many possibilities this strategic partnership will bring to the Financial Services industry. With Slalom's breadth and dept and incredible growth - they are a powerhouse we will be pleased to recommend to our many Financial Services customers"

About Artesian

Artesian is a leading provider of client relationship intelligence and risk solutions aimed at helping you find your next customer, identify risks, engage effectively and solve complex, high value challenges in B2B frontline teams.

Artesian combines innovative data-science with the world's best premium business information, a powerful Insight Engine and bespoke processing rules, connectors and APIs, to deliver a uniquely configurable platform.

Used by the leading banks, financial services companies, insurers, tech and telco enterprises, Artesian solves numerous challenges from business development, sales engagement and customer management to more specialist tasks like client risk pre-screening, customer onboarding and commercial underwriting automation.

About DueDil

Founded in 2011, DueDil is a company intelligence platform that delivers insights on every UK and Irish company and the people behind them. DueDil provides a complete view of the UK and Irish market so the SME onboarding process is as robust as it is frictionless. All of this is available in a single KYB for Life platform that ensures compliant onboarding and proactive risk monitoring.

DueDil was named RegTech Partner of the Year two years in a row at the British Banking Awards in recognition for its work transforming the digital customer journey for tens of thousands of UK SMEs. DueDil has several well-known clients, including Santander, Metro Bank, Funding Options and TSB Bank. Investors include Augmentum Fintech plc, Oak HC/FT and Notion Capital.

In September 2021, Artesian and DueDil merged. Visit better-business-faster.com to find out more.

About Slalom

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 10,000 employees including 300 in the UK. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For six years running and is regularly recognised by employees as a best place to work.

Slalom is now a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 40 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right.

They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Slalom has strong partnerships with the world's top technology providers including AWS, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and Snowflake to name but a few; working alongside these providers to help clients transform and build new capabilities.

Our clients include more than half the Fortune 100 and a third of the Fortune 500—along with start-ups, not-for-profits, and innovative organisations of all kinds.

