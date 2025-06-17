ARKO successfully co-hosts the 10th World Summit on Arts and Culture

Cultural and Creative Sectors exploring the way forward in the age of AI and climate crisis and ascertaining its role in society

SEOUL, South Korea, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arts Council Korea (ARKO) successfully concluded the 10th World Summit on Arts and Culture, welcoming 406 delegates from around the world to Seoul on 27-30 May. The Summit was co-hosted by ARKO and the International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies (IFACCA) who have custodianship of the World Summits.

10th World Summit on Arts and Culture, Seoul 2025

As humanity undergoes transformative changes driven by artificial intelligence (AI), climate change and the fragmentation of communities, what questions should cultural policy makers and the cultural and creative sectors (CCS) be asking and what answers can they offer?

Following the previous Summit in Stockholm, Sweden (2023), Seoul was unanimously selected as the next host city by the Board of IFACCA.

The event brought together 406 delegates from 94 countries, including 104 speakers from 62 countries under the theme Charting the future of arts and culture and marked a pivotal moment in global cultural policy dialogue.

Arts and Culture at the Intersections of Technology, Climate and Society

At the heart of this year's Summit was the issue of AI. Beyond its technical dimensions, AI was addressed as a topic raising fundamental questions about cultural diversity, knowledge sovereignty, and the future of artistic creation. Participants engaged in deep conversations on how AI influences the arts, and how artists can preserve human narratives and their creative autonomy amid growing uncertainties.

The Summit provided a platform for diverse voices, including Michael Running Wolf, an AI ethicist and Lead Architect at First Languages AI Reality (FLAIR), who drew from his Indigenous heritage, to share with delegates: "AI is a risk to cultural heritage not because it's intelligent but because it's stupid." He highlighted concerns about data exploitation and language standardization. Highlighting the polysynthetic nature of Indigenous languages, he argued that standardized English-based AI models are incapable of accommodating such linguistic diversity. He further emphasized that the mechanisms of AI replicate colonial patterns of exploitation and threaten cultural expression and intellectual property.

Ayoung Kim, media artist from Ayoung Kim Studio, stated, "I make questions, I make suggestions in speculative forms, but it doesn't change the world." In contrast, Michael Running Wolf shared that his AI-based Indigenous language revitalization project is already producing real-world impact.

Dr Alexandra Xanthaki, UN Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights addressed delegates in the first plenary session, titled The future of culture in times of exponential shifts and delved into questions about the essence of culture in times of crisis. Dr Xanthaki, emphasized that culture should not be confined to individual interests, but should serve to restore humanity and identity. Furthermore, she emphasized that culture should be discussed in the context of human rights and call for future policies that address threats to diversity.

The discussion on the relationship between AI and the arts continued during a parallel session titled Elastic futurity in Korean arts and culture: a critical examination. This session raised concerns that, since the dawn of the 21st century, from the Korean perspective, our capacity to imagine the future has diminished. As AI's predictive capabilities grow, fears were voiced that such technology might replace human imagination. In response, science fiction creators introduced narratives that move beyond technological optimism or dystopia, imagining more equitable and alternative futures. This discourse was interconnected to the multi-layered, cultural sensibility of Korea, and emphasized the arts as a space for experimentation to preserve the innate emotion and power of humanity's imagination.

Other sessions addressed how the arts respond to global challenges such as the climate crisis, regional imbalances, polarization and the role of participatory systems for culture, solidarity and the resilience of communities and they showcased innovative cultural approaches to the urgent issues of our time.

The "Wind" That Lasts Long in Memory: Artistic and Experiential Cultural Program of the Summit, curated by ARKO

Breaking away from the conventional format of lecture and discussion-centered international summits, this event was designed as a fluid integration of policy, arts, and cultural experience.

Guided by the symbolic theme of "wind," the Summit cultural and gastronomy programme incorporated:

Traditional hospitality expressed through bojagi (wrapping cloth) lunchbox

(wrapping cloth) lunchbox A museum tour connecting tradition and contemporary Korean art

The Gala Opening inspired by K-pop light stick culture and a celebratory performance themed with Dano Day

The street and culinary culture in Daehak-ro area.

These elements were carefully curated to leave a lasting wind of inspiration in the minds of delegates after they return to their respective countries.

Innovative and participatory session formats

Another highlight was the World Café session, where participants from diverse countries and backgrounds engaged in open dialogue on equal footing. Together, they envisioned the world in 2050, discussed key challenges in the arts and culture, and proposed actionable roadmaps in the context of different regions.

As stated at an interview by ARKO, Rafael Ivorra Zaragoza, IFACCA board member and deputy director general for international relations and the European Union at the Ministry of Culture, Spain, mentioned that such dialogue was highly effective in helping us understand policy cases from different countries.

Other participatory formats included Long Tables and Workshops

Phloeun Prim, member of International Programme Advisory Committee (IPAC) for the 10th World Summit and Executive Director of Cambodian Living Arts (CLA), also praised the Summit's approach, stating that conversations in smaller groups enabled deeper reflection.

ARKO's policy models gain international recognition as an emerging global policy partner

Throughout the Summit, ARKO had the opportunity to showcase their various arts and cultural plans and policies both national and international. These included the Munhwanuri Card (Cultural Voucher), the Youth Culture & Art Pass and APE CAMP, underscore a commitment to inclusivity and sustainability in the cultural ecosystem.

Cultural policymakers from various countries complimented ARKO's execution capacity and collaborative spirit, voicing optimism about future joint initiatives.

Toward a UN Sustainable Agenda for Culture: a starting point for solidarity and collective action

The 10th World Summit on Arts and Culture served as key milestone in the international dialogue on the governance of culture fostering shared understanding and solidarity around cultural policy issues across nations and institutions. Participants built consensus that the inherent value of arts and culture should not be framed merely from the industry perspective. Culture leaders from around the world reaffirmed their commitment to take action through continued international engagement.

Kristin Danielsen, Chair of IFACCA and CEO of Arts and Culture Norway, affirmed "Going beyond making statements, the Summit has served to spur new global discussions—including the upcoming UNESCO ministerial-level conference MONDIACULT 2025 in Barcelona this September." She described the Summit as "an inclusive platform for shared thinking, knowledge exchange, and connection." She concluded that "our very presence in Korea itself reflects our strong commitment to arts and culture."

In his closing address, ARKO Chair, Byoung Gug Choung declared, "Now is the time to move from query to action and solidarity." He underscored the social responsibility of the arts in addressing cultural inequalities driven by technological development and the climate crisis. His call to "act and connect from wherever we are" highlighted that this Summit went beyond a platform of mere declarations but served as a turning point toward implementation and global cooperation.

The Summit provided a dynamic forum in which to formulate strategies for actionable cultural collaboration beyond symbolic declarations.

Building on this success, ARKO and Korea are poised to strengthen its position as a hub for implementing sustainable international collaborations in CCS.

