Arkieva demand and production planning solution for Wells Enterprises recognized as Top Supply Chain Project

End-to-end solution supports growth of largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the U.S.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkieva announces recognition on the 2025 Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics list of Top Supply Chain Projects for their work with Wells Enterprises. The industry leading supply chain planning and consultation provider created an end-to-end supply chain solution to handle production complexity and support the continued growth of the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the U.S. The list features case studies of projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline and improve the supply chain.

Wells produces over 200 million gallons of ice cream each year, distributed across all 50 states. The company turned to Arkieva for a comprehensive supply chain planning solution to handle the increased supply chain complexities that came with growth, such as intricate product mixes, geographic expansion, new distribution centers and additional product lines. Arkieva provided a solution tailored to the challenges of Wells' supply chain, offering flexibility in assigning production lines, the ability to create and adjust ramp-up curves for new products, and enabling efficient workload balancing.

"The ability to plan production schedules up to 16 weeks in advance allowed Wells to meet growing demand more effectively," says Sujit Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Arkieva. "This partnership not only addressed their immediate challenges but also provided a foundation for continuous innovation and system enhancements as the company continues to grow."

The Arkieva solution included demand forecasting, inventory management, supply and production planning, plant scheduling and truckload modeling, and was implemented in a phased approach to ensure Wells could fully maximize system capabilities. Wells now benefits from improved efficiency in production planning and can leverage network-wide insights to make determinations like identifying the most cost-effective plant locations for specific production runs.

About Arkieva

For more than 30 years, Arkieva has helped global enterprises drive business transformation through improved supply chain processes. The company's demand, inventory, supply and integrated business planning solutions increase growth and profits, and provide the agility and efficiency needed to respond to an ever-changing supply chain environment. Our approach combines strategic consultation, powerful software technologies and iterative implementation to deliver scalable solutions tailored to the complexities of each customer's operations. Arkieva's culture of innovation keeps customers like Amy's Kitchen, Torani Syrups and Lush Retail at the forefront of supply chain planning.

Arkieva is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware USA with offices in Antwerp, Belgium and Mangalore, India. For more information, visit www.arkieva.com.

