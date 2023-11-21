Aristocrat Gaming™ Expands For Sale Link Portfolio in Europe with November Game Releases

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming™ continues to showcase the latest in game developments and exciting new products with the release of 11 new For Sale Link titles. This release combines cutting-edge game mechanics and mechanical innovations delivering a unique player experience.

PHOTOS: Click to download high-res images

"We are very proud with the success of recent product launches across EMEA and are grateful for the support and trust that we've garnered from our customers. Although we are still increasing our install base from those product launches, we are focused on releasing new and exciting For Sale Link games to the market," said Marcel Heutmekers, VP of Sales and Operations in EMEA for Aristocrat Gaming.

New game titles that are joining the growing For Sale Link family are:

Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™- Purple Celebration™ & Jade Celebration™: Expanding on the highly successful Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™ game family, we're introducing two new titles that are fully linkable with thriving game themes, Red Festival™ and Blue Festival. These games include a new Zone Boost feature that drives a variety of new excitement with the Zone Multiplier earning up to 5X wins.

Expanding on the highly successful Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™ game family, we're introducing two new titles that are fully linkable with thriving game themes, Red Festival™ and Blue Festival. These games include a new Zone Boost feature that drives a variety of new excitement with the Zone Multiplier earning up to 5X wins. Big Fu Cash Bats™- Bat Blessings & Dragon: A rare combination of triple metamorphic and Cash-on-Reel (COR) play that may be triggered individually or in any combination of the three. With the possibility to be awarded boosted COR, multipliers or award all, the three unique COR bonuses will captivate players with excitement.

A rare combination of triple metamorphic and Cash-on-Reel (COR) play that may be triggered individually or in any combination of the three. With the possibility to be awarded boosted COR, multipliers or award all, the three unique COR bonuses will captivate players with excitement. Triple Supreme Xtreme™- Grand Prosperity and Heart of the Sea: Combines the most popular feature mechanics; Match 3 Jackpot, Choose Your Volatility Free Games and Hold & Spin are combined into one action-packed extreme feature. On the MarsX™ Portrait, this new game family allows players to choose from a multitude of volatility Free Games options on different reel sizes and takes advantage of the extended screen.

Also available in both For Sale Link or Stand Alone are:

Bonus Boost 888™- Dragon & Phoenix : With 3 all-new Free Games bonus features, players will enjoy this fresh twist on the typical triple metamorphic. Every spin gives players the chance to play for 8 Prizes, 8 Winning Games or the ability to have 8 wild symbols added to the reels for each of the 8 free games.

With 3 all-new Free Games bonus features, players will enjoy this fresh twist on the typical triple metamorphic. Every spin gives players the chance to play for 8 Prizes, 8 Winning Games or the ability to have 8 wild symbols added to the reels for each of the 8 free games. Timber Wolf Chief™: Introducing more ways to add Chief symbols to the bonus like its counterpart Buffalo Chief™, making the hunt for the Great White Wolf easy. A combination of the famous Timber Wolf Free Game and Buffalo Chief for added potential with even more Free Game retriggers.

Introducing more ways to add Chief symbols to the bonus like its counterpart Buffalo Chief™, making the hunt for the Great White Wolf easy. A combination of the famous Timber Wolf Free Game and Buffalo Chief for added potential with even more Free Game retriggers. The release of Coin Trio™- Fortune Trails & Piggy Burst continues further across Europe , combining proven game mechanics with innovative game features and seven different Hold & Spin features to unlock big prizes, multipliers, and awards for all. For the first time on an Aristocrat product, players can buy directly into the Hold & Spin bonus.

For more information contact your Aristocrat Gaming sales representative or visit www.aristocratgaming.com/emea to learn more.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES SPAIN SL

Aristocrat Technologies Spain SL is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global entertainment and content creation company with over 7,500 employees working in more than 20 locations across the globe. Aristocrat Gaming is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com/emea.

Contact:

Chelsea Eugenio, Aristocrat Gaming

chelsea.eugenio@aristocrat.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1373400/4416476/Aristocrat_Gaming_Logo_Black_Logo.jpg